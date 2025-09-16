UCU, Sommet in the way of dream Oilers-Nam Blazers final

A City Oilers- Namuwongo Blazers clash is the National Basketball League playoff final everyone must be craving for.

It is a final that would pit four players turning their guns against the Oilers who they helped shape into the record 10-time defending league champions.

For that to become reality however both teams must first negotiate their respective semifinal series starting this evening at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

The UCU Canons booked a meeting with the Nam Blazers with a 64-38 rout of Kampala Rockets that completed a come from behind 2-1 series win in Kira on Sunday evening.

Earlier, the City Oilers had shown grit in overcoming JT Jaguars in a best-of-three 2-0 series win to face the Sommet who swept past the KCCA Panthers by a similar margin.

The Oilers appear to have the more difficult task, coming up against a Sommet side with shades of old wine in a new bottle after buying the slot surrendered by Our Savior before the start of the season.

Guard Kasereka Tembo and forward Peter Cheng are some of the names that have previously come up against the Oilers deep in the playoffs and are unlikely to be overawed by the occasion.

The rest of the team can draw confidence from a strong regular season second round that included wins over Namuwongo and a 90-87 overtime victory against the Oilers.

Congolese International Nyembo Fataki dropped 37 points and picked 16 rebounds before heading out to the Afrobasket Qualifiers with DR Congo.

How the Oilers deal with the presence of arguably the league's best centre will be key in topping the five-game series.

"They are still the defending champions and us beating them means we can be in the title race," Sommet captain Mark Ngobi stated after the Oilers game.

The Oilers on the other hand should expect to improve further after grinding out a 67-65 game two win over the JT Jaguars.

Kurt Wegscheider and Chad Bowie finally showed up in physical form after their online registration caused a row with their opponents.

The duo are averaging 15 and 12 points respectively from the two quarterfinal series games.

The Blazers and UCU clash appears to be tipped in favour of the former owing to a deep roster that had coach Steven 'Escodata' Nyeko afforded the luxury of using a full 12-man rotation against KCCA in the quarterfinals series.

His opposite counterpart Nick Natuhereza poses a stumbling block as he reconstructs yet another competitive roster at the university.

National Basketball League playoffs

Tuesday at Lugogo Indoor Arena

Namuwongo Blazers vs. UCU Canons, 7pm