Uganda fall to Senegal in Afrobasket opener

The Uganda Silverbacks started their Fiba Afrobasket 2025 campaign on the wrong note, falling 88-53 to Senegal Tuesday afternoon.

George Galanopoulos' charges were out of sorts against a much bigger Senegal side, which dominated the glass and limited Uganda in the paint.

The start was slow for the Silverbacks and it was Deng Geu and Jacksen Moni proved to be the only sources of points early in the game.

Senegal led 30-18 at the end of the first quarter and there was no coming back from that hole for Uganda. The deficit kept growing culminating in a 35-point defeat for Uganda.

The second quarter turned out to be a contest as the Silverbacks limited Senegal to just 14 points. But the West African side led by 14 points (44-30) going into the long break.

Led by Jean Jacques Boissy, Senegal dominated the second half to start the campaign with a big win.

Boissy and Makhtar Gueye scored 16 points while Camara and Ousmane Ndiaye added 14 and 12 respectively for Senegal.

Too big

Gora Camara (13) and Moustapha Diop (11) were too big for Uganda to deal with in the paint. The size difference saw Senegal dominate the inside by picking 67 rebounds against Uganda’s 38.

From the 31 offensive rebounds picked, Senegal scored 24 second chance points to add to Uganda’s misery.

Jonathan Komagum picked 14 rebounds to add to his eight points but that was not sufficient for Uganda to avoid defeat.

Geu and Moni were the only Ugandans to get into double figures, recording 17 and 10 points respectively.

Naseef Lubowa came off the bench to mark his Silverbacks debut with nine points.

New faces

One of the key talking points heading into the Afrobasket was the withdrawals of key players from the team.

Arthur Kalum and Ishmail Wainright excused themselves from the tournament, leaving a massive gap in the team.

But in their absence, new faces emerged. Tejan Rugette, Moni and Lubowa all played their first game for the senior team and showed signs of what is to come from them in the future.

Better displays will, however, be expected against Mali and Egypt if the team is to make it out of Group D and into the knockout stage of the competition.

Newly named Captain Robinson Opong, Fayed Baale, Emmanuel Womala and Ivan Muhwezi all struggle to impress on the day. Uganda will be back in action on Thursday against Mali.

Fiba Afrobasket 2025

Result