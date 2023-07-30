Uganda Gazelles focused on quarters after upsetting Senegal

Uganda delivered one of the biggest upsets at the ongoing Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023 after defeating Senegal 85-83 Saturday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Gazelles showed nerves of steel against the 11-time champions to clinch victory in a tightly-contested affair before a sizeable Ugandan crowd.

Having lost their opening game of Group C, Alberto Antuna’s troops put that aside and went pound for pound with the record champions.

Senegal paused the same threat Mali did on Friday, their size pushing the Gazelles out of the paint.

Uganda dared Senegal to live and dies with the three-ball while relying on the quick transition to avoid facing a set defence with much bigger bodies.

The game went up to the wire, and it was Lydia Babirye, the youngest player on the team, who took Uganda across the finish line with clutch points down the stretch.

But if Babirye led the way in the end, it was Jane Asinde, Claire Lamunu and Jannon Otto who started the journey.

Asinde recovered from her Day One struggles to record 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Otto contributed a team-high 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Lamunu got into the starting lineup ahead of Maria Najjuma and scored nine points to go with 10 rebounds.

Babirye, who got into the starting lineup ahead of Flavia Oketcho, repaid the coach’s faith with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Senegal recovered from a slow start and got into a rhythm to lead 21-17 at the end of the first quarter before edging the second frame 18-17 to take a five-point advantage (39-34) into the halftime break.