Uganda Gazelles head coach names final 12 for Afrobasket

Uganda Gazelles head coach Alberto Antuna has selected the 12 players he will rely on to get Uganda results at the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023 later this month.

After Saturday’s training session at Africa Bible University in Lubowa, the Spaniard tactician named his team.

Having relied predominantly on local-based talent in the qualifiers held in February, Antuna will now have more foreign-based players on the team.

Nine players were summoned from across the world, and seven of those made the final team, with Jamila Nansikombi unable to make the trip, while Victoria Mukisa picked up an injury during the team’s very first training session.

Claire Lamunu, who is yet to join the team for training, was selected purely on her experience and reputation and will find the rest in camp before flying to Kigali.

Jannon Otto, who was Uganda’s best player in the qualifiers, averaging a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, leads the cast of foreign-based players.

The Luxembourg-based small forward only trained with the team on Saturday.

Priscilla Abby, Lydia Babirye, Melissa Akullu, Jane Asinde and Maria Najjuma are the other foreign-based players.

Five players were selected from the local league and these are led by team captain Flavia Oketcho.

Evelyn Nakiyingi, Brenda Ekon, Rita Imanishimwe and Hope Akello are the others.

The omission of Sarah Ageno, who has been dominant in the National Basketball League, can only be explained by the fact that Uganda now has more options in the frontcourt.

Akullu and Lamunu were not part of the qualifiers, and their inclusion ruled the JT Lady Jaguars star player out.

UCU Lady Canons trio of Shakira Nanvubya, Bridget Aber and Shilla Lamunu was also dropped.

The Women’s Afrobasket 2023 will tip off on July 28 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, and run until August 5.

Uganda, playing at her third Afrobasket, is in Group C alongside Mali and Senegal.

Uganda Gazelles final team

Flavia Oketcho

Jannon Otto

Hope Akello

Lydia Babirye

Rita Imanishimwe

Evelyn Nakiyingi

Maria Najjuma

Melissa Akullu

Brenda Ekone

Jane Asinde

Claire Lamunu

Priscilla Abby

2023 Afrobasket

Gazelles' fixtures

Mali vs. Uganda -July 29