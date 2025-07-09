Uganda Gazelles line up high-performance camp ahead of Afrobasket

The Fiba Women’s Afrobasket is now a matter of weeks away and the Uganda Gazelles have intensified their preparations.

Set to tip off on July 26 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, the tournament will bring together the best 12 teams on the continent to compete for the coveted prize.

Uganda finished seventh at the last edition held in Kigali, Rwanda, and will be looking to move up in the rankings this time round.

And with the tournament fast approaching, Fuba has lined up a high-performance camp for the team in Cairo, Egypt.

The team is set to depart for Cairo on Friday and will engage in friendly games against some of the teams expected in Abidjan.

Uganda will face Egypt, Rwanda, and Cameroon between July 12 and 15.

These games will be held at the Mostapha Sports Halls in Cairo.

After the friendlies, the team will continue their training in Alexandria from July 15 to 24 before departing for Abidjan on July 24.

Of the foreign based players summoned, only Jamila Nansikombi and Melissa Akullu travelled to Kampala for the training sessions.

The rest, including Claire Lamunu, Mya Wasswa and Paige Robinson, will join the team in Cairo.

The Gazelles will conduct an open practice session on Thursday, offering a unique opportunity to the fans to interact with their favourite players before departing.

Uganda was drawn in Pool C, where they will face Senegal and Guinea in the group stages.

Having stunned Senegal in Kigali, winning 85-83 for the biggest shock of the tournament.

A disappointing 66-61 loss to Rwanda in the quarterfinals ended Uganda’s hopes of reaching the top four.

But with all the confidence of winning the Fiba Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers, Uganda will go into the finals with focus on reaching the semis.