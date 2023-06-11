Uganda Gazelles love Afrobasket challenge

When the Fiba Afrobasket Rwanda 2023 draw was held Friday night in Maputo, Mozambique, Uganda was placed in Group C alongside two West African giants.

Eleven-time champions Senegal and 2007 winners Mali are the two sides the Uganda Gazelles must contend with for a place in the quarterfinals.

Until Friday, Uganda’s participation in the continental showpiece was only corridor talk with no document from Fiba to confirm the Gazelles’ qualification.

Albert Antuna’s charges finished second in the Zone V Qualifiers, and only Egypt, the winners, had a direct ticket.

But any doubts were cleared once Uganda was read among the ten already-qualified team minutes to the draw.

We belong

Fuba president Nasser Sserunjogi was in the audience as the draw was held and told Daily Monitor of the federation’s plans ahead of the finals.

“We are, of course, excited to be back at Afrobasket since 2015. It’s been a long since we last appeared at the continental showpiece for women. This is where we belong, and it must be a culture for us to be there,” Sserunjogi said.

The tournament is slated for July 28 to August 6 in Kigali, Rwanda, and the Gazelles will require adequate preparations for the showpiece.

“We plan to invite all our players abroad and give them a chance to compete for the available slots with the local players. We plan to start practice on June 26. Then we shall have a residential camp in Kigali two weeks from the tournament,” Sserunjogi confirmed.

Fuba has made it clear how important it is for the Gazelles to play at the top level, prioritising the Afrobasket ahead of the Fiba Afro-CAN Qualifiers for the Silverbacks.

Gazelles captain Flavia Oketcho appreciates the challenge but remains confident the team can make some noise on the continent.

“We have a challenging group, but we intend to compete,” Oketcho said when asked about the draw.

She added: “To be considered among the best, one must face the best. I believe in the Gazelles and what we can bring to the table.”

With US-based players like Jane Asinde, Jamilah Nansikombi and Melissa Akullu all expected to make the trip for the tournament, Uganda might have reason to believe.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket Rwanda 2023

Group A: Rwanda, Angola, Zone 2

Group B: Cameroon, Mozambique, Wild card

Group C: Mali, Senegal, Uganda