Uganda Gazelles pummel Guinea to start Afrobasket

The Uganda Gazelles started their Fiba Women’s Afrobasket with a commanding 88-51 win over Guinea Sunday afternoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges dominated the contest, with Melissa Akullu doing most of the damage.

The West African opponents struggled to stop Uganda’s quick transition offense and lost their second game of the tournament, having fallen to Senegal in their opener.

Akullu was unplayable on the day, shooting 10-for-15 from the field en route to a game-high 26 points.

She also shot two-for-two from downtown and four-for-five from the free throw line to keep the scoreboard ticking for Uganda.

It was Guinea who got out of the blocks early to start the game, knocking down threes to lead by five and force Uganda into an early time out.

Perus Nyamwenge, who got her first start in the Gazelles jersey, played a key role, facilitating her teammates and attacking the rim.

Team captain Asinde, Claire Lamunu and Akullu got into rhythm to close the quarter and the Gazelles turned it around to lead 24-19.

The lead stretched to 14 points (45-31) going into the halftime break and there was no looking back for the Fiba Zone V champions.

Uganda limited Guinea to 20 points in the second half and poured in 43 on the other end for a 37-point win.

Natuhereza emptied his bench in the fourth quarter, handing game time to Evelyne Nakiyingi, Barbara Kamwada and Tracy Namugosa.

Asinde scored 15 points and collected seven rebounds while Jamila Nansikombi came off the bench to get nine points and five rebounds.

Masseny Kaba recorded a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds for Guinea. Aicha Mara got 11 points but that was not sufficient for the West Africans to avoid a second straight defeat.

“We knew that we needed to start well, not just today’s game but the tournament as well,” head coach Natuhereza said after the game.

With the victory, Uganda will go into Monday’s high-stake clash with Senegal aiming for victory in a bid to finish top of Pool C.

Winners of the group will earn a direct ticket to the quarterfinals while the second and third placed teams have to play classification games to qualify for the last eight.

Uganda beat Senegal 85-83 in the last Afrobasket held in Kigali, Rwanda, two years ago.

