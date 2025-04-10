Ulanga acknowledges there’s still work to do

JT Jaguars started the season with a 2-0 run but have now lost two of their last three games.

Losses to Namuwongo Blazers and Victoria Crocs mean that the Jaguars now have a 3-2 record and in third place on the 12-team log.

For a team that defeated defending champions City Oilers, losing to newly promoted Victoria on Wednesday night was understandably considered a shock.

From the onset, the Crocs made it a chasing game for Jaguars, leading 11-10 after the first quarter and 31-30 at halftime.

Despite a spirited fightback from the Jaguars in the final frame, Victoria did just enough to close the game and condemn Sudi Ulanga’s charges to a second defeat in three games.

“So far so good. It’s not easy to get three wins in four games,” Ulanga told Daily Monitor after his side’s 62-58 win over JKL Dolphins.

“But we have a lot of work to do and a lot to improve,” the former UCU Canons guard added.

New signing Peter Sifuma is one of the players Ulanga will hope to rely on for a good season with the Jaguars.

The Kenyan centre registered an impressive double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds on Wednesday but that was not sufficient to help the team avoid defeat.

Big win

The 74-64 win over the Oilers will live long in the memories of Jaguars players, who pounced on a situation to condemn the champions to a second-straight loss.

JT Jaguars guard Shakirah Nanvubya drives the ball away from JKL Dolphins Evelyn Nakiyingi.

Playing without team captain Ivan Muhwezi, who is said to have downed his tools, and guard Fayed Baale and forward Titus Lual, Oilers have been there for the taking.

They have fallen to the Blazers and Jaguars got in on the act to make matters worse. “It was an important win for the confidence of the players,” Ulanga revealed.

“Since our goal this season is to try and play the second round of the playoffs, such wins can help us finish in a good position at the end of the regular season.”

From the win over Oilers came the 83-57 loss to the highly-rated Namuwongo Blazers, their first of the season.

With Wednesday’s loss being the team’s second, guard Elijah Adakun believes the team paid the price for being complacent.

He said: “We need to settle down and be clear about our intentions in the league. We have to fight for every win and not get carried away.”

Meanwhile the Blazers wiped the floor with the new-look KIU Titans at Abja Park, recording their first century (126-70) of the season to make it five wins in a row.

National Basketball League

Results

Women

UPDF 52-69 JT L. Jaguars

Miracle 101-54 Nkumba

Angels 56-65 Nabisunsa

Men

Victoria 64-57 Jaguars

Rezlife 58-48 Livingstone

Nam Blazers 126-70 KIU

Playing Friday -Lugogo

Women

JKL vs. UCU, 7pm

Men