Unified basketball coaches to break down barriers

A group of 15 coaches have completed their training on the formidable unified basketball coaching with the hope of building momentum for the 2027 World Games in Australia.

The coaches, recruited from centres offering care to children with intellectual disabilities, learning institutions and basketball federation of Uganda, are in a programme that is part of Special Olympics long-term commitment to fight stigma.

Claire Wavamunno, the founder of Naguru Hill Preparatory, an inclusive school in Kampala and a board member of Special Olympics Uganda (SOU), is hopeful about the future.

SOU has been using the school as a model for inclusive sports by integrating able-bodied children with those of special needs, especially swimming but last year their profile extended to basketball when the Germany Development Cooperation through the Special Olympics Germany constructed a mini-basketball court.

“By training coaches, we know that the profile of the Special Olympics is able to spread out. Our message is that every child has something special about them. With this training of coaches, the message can spread even further,” Wavamunno said.

The coaches training is financed by the Germany Federal Foreign Office, the German Olympic Sports Federation (DOSB) and Special Olympics Germany.

Tobias Antoni, a member of the Germany Olympic Committee, said that there is a big gap for unified basketball coaches in Uganda. Unified basketball is a co-educational sport in which students with and without intellectual disabilities play together.

Antoni, who conducted the training said, it is in line with the legacy of the World Games which will be held in Germany this June.

“It is our wish to support these athletes. Unified sports is one of the core values of Special Olympics as it helps fight stigmatisation, change the narrative and build the children’s self-esteem,” Antoni said.

The four-day course will benefit a total of 30 coaches with the next group hitting class after Easter.

The coaches are equipped with training knowledge to be able to build unified teams that promote inclusion through sport.

Seeing the invisible people

Donald Rukare, the president of the Uganda Olympic Committee and a board member of SOU, said that sports is the only way of helping what he called the “invisible people”.

During his time as president of the Uganda Swimming Federation, he was keen on having an inclusive environment and oversaw the growth of para swimming and also children with intellectual disabilities.

The efforts have fruited with Husnah Kobugabe hitting the peak of para swimming while Larry Feni, a Special Olympics medallist from the 2019 World Games in Dubai, is now on the national swimming team.

“Through the concept of inclusive sport, we can help more people live fulfilling lives,” Rukare said.

The final day on which a demonstration game was held coincided with the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which takes place annually on April 6. The day presents an opportunity to recognise the positive role sport and physical activity play in communities and in people's lives across the globe.

William Blick, an IOC council member, was emotional at the effort put in place to cater for the needs of the special needs children.

“I am quite touched. I did not know this type of investment is right here in Uganda. This is a crucial step in trying to bridge the gap. It’s humbling,” Blick said.

Sport for all

Special Olympics was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1968 with the aim to end discrimination against those with intellectual disabilities. They now reach more than five million athletes in over 190 countries.

The German ambassador to Uganda H.E. Matthias Schauer had special praise for Uganda.

"Nobody should be excluded from opportunities. Unleashing the human spirit every day around the world through the transformative power and joy of sport is an important duty," Schauer said.

22 sports events will be held between June 17-25 in Berlin. Uganda will field athletes in volleyball, swimming, athletics, football and tennis.

According to Genevieve Bamwidhukire, the SOU Country Director, the training is helping to build momentum for the 2027 World Games in Perth, Australia.