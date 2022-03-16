UPDF, Our Savior face off in Fuba League

The first round of National Basketball League (NBL) Games played over the weekend showed that the margins between teams are close.

Both UPDF Tomahawks and Our Savior will have that in mind when they face off tonight at the MTN Arena, Lugogo.

UPDF won their encounter with JKL Dolphins on Sunday by a single point (82-81) to start the season. New signing Jonathan Egau registered 21 points and six rebounds to lead Baker Kyambadde’s troops to victory.

Ferdinand Odama also had a good night out recording 20 points and three rebounds. The close affair could have gone to overtime had Ayiik Ayong converted his first free throw at the death.

He only made one of two and missed the chance of tying the game and the Tomahawks ran away with it. Our Savior, on the other hand, defeated Tropical Royals by two points to get off the mark.

Good starts

The tightly-contested clash was a repeat of last season’s Division One finals.

With the two sides winning their opening fixtures, tonight’s clash will see one improve their record to 2-0 and another drop to 1-1.

In the ladies’ category, KCCA Leopards will be looking to bounce back after a shock 63-69 defeat by KIU Rangers on opening night.

The Leopards dag themselves a hole too deep in the first half of their first game and failed to come out of it despite a spirited fight back in the final quarter.