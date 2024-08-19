Walujjo handed five-year ban for alleged match-fixing

City Oilers forward Edrine Walujjo has been handed a five-year ban from the sport following allegations of match-fixing levied against him.

Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations wishes to inform all stakeholders, the whole sports fraternity and the public at large of the developments regarding the disciplinary case against Mr. Walujo Edrine; The brief facts of this matter are that

Walujjo was, on August 6, arrested during the Fiba 3X3 Nations League, on allegations of betting or gambling and game fixing and detained at Jinja Road Police station.

Charges have since been preferred against him Vide Police File No. Jinja Road Police CRB/734/2024 and investigations are still ongoing.

“The Excom referred this matter to the Competition Council and a Disciplinary hearing was conducted immediately with Evidence presented, a Testimony from the Athlete and the National Team Delegation of Benin,” a statement released by Fuba on August 19, read in part.

The Disciplinary Committee has since recommended that; Mr. Walujo Edrine be suspended for five years in accordance with Section 7.04(f) of the FUBA Competition Rules and Regulations 2024, that the player shall henceforth not participate in any of the Fuba sanctioned events either as an Athlete, a Fan or an Administrator with any of the Clubs affiliated to the Federation and that the suspension is effective as of the 19th day of August 2024.

“The Federation shall not issue any further statements in regard to this matter until the Police Case is concluded.”

Walujjo is accused of approaching the Benin women’s team players during the Fiba 3X3 Nations League with an attractive offer to throw away one of their games and smile to the bank.

Sources say he also tried to recruit the Benin men’s team into the scheme. The players then alerted their team management and a plan to arrest Walujjo was drawn.

The management and players played along and managed to get Walujjo to the Lugogo Hockey Grounds, where the tournament was being held, to supposedly conclude the deal, but upon arrival at Lugogo, the Oilers forward was arrested and handed over to Police.

He was later detained at Jinja Road Police Station but later on Police bond as investigations continue.

The suspension ends Walujjo’s participation in the Oilers’ season as the nine-time champions look to defend the title.

His situation has left the Oilers depleted despite carrying a 2-0 lead in the semi-final series with UCU Canons.

Andrew Tendo’s charges have relied on just nine players in the series, with Walujjo’s debacle coming after high-profile mid-season departures of Jimmy Enabu, James Okello and Tonny Drileba.

Looking to win a tenth-straight championship, the Oilers have now brought in American guard Petty Parish for the remainder of the season.

Edrine Walujjo

Date of birth: May 16, 2000 (Age 24)

Club: City Oilers

Former club: UPDF Tomahawks

Position: Forward

Nationality: Ugandan