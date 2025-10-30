“Boxing chose me,” Zebra, the son who fights in his father’s shadow

When Isaac ‘Zebra’ Ssenyange Jnr told me, “I didn’t choose boxing — boxing chose me,” it didn’t feel like a cliché. It felt like destiny speaking through him — the quiet confidence of someone who was, quite literally, raised in the ring.

His father, the late Isaac ‘Zebra’ Ssenyange Mando Snr, was a giant of Ugandan boxing: former Bombers captain, community mobiliser, and legend.

His mother, Mercy Mukankusi, is the coach of Uganda’s women’s national boxing team – the Lady Bombers.

By the time Zebra Jnr was seven, he was already shadow-boxing at Zebra Boxing Club. At eight, he was sparring. “Everyone around me was boxing,” he said. “My uncle boxed. My mum coached. My dad fought. I didn’t learn — I absorbed it.”

He remembers his father lifting him high in the ring when he was just three weeks old — a newborn held up in triumph after a victory. From that moment, his path was written between the ropes.

The weight of a name

“Zebra” is not just a mere name, or nickname; it’s a statement. In Bwaise, Kawempe Division, where he grew up, everyone knows the family.

The gym is both home and refuge. “The name comes with judgment and expectation,” he said. “You’re always proving something. People say you’ll spoil the name or live up to it.”

He speaks about Kawempe like an anthropologist — “a place where you see every side of society: the hustler, the scholar, the drunk, the dreamer.”

It’s survival of the fittest, and Zebra Jnr, who opened up during an interview on my podcast, The Game Of Life, learned early to channel that environment into discipline rather than despair.

When the game turns dark

And then came the night that changed everything, just a week after Zebra Jnr’s 17th birthday.

On December 29, 2020, his father had gone out to watch his favourite English football team, Arsenal, beat Brighton 1–0.

During the match, he texted members of the Zebra Boxing Club WhatsApp group, advising them to head home early. The atmosphere in the Kawempe was tense that night, and he sensed danger.

He returned home after the match, switched on the television, and tuned into the president’s late-night address.

From his room, his son heard the crackle of gunfire outside which had first rang out at around 7pm. “At first we thought the police were just enforcing curfew,” he told me. But the bullets came closer.

Men dressed in Counter-Terrorism police uniform scaled the perimeter wall. “They burst in, all masked,” he recalled. “They thought I was him — I looked like him a lot — so they beat me up asking where he was.”

Moments later, he — together with his mother, Mercy, were forced into the compound as the men pointed their guns. His sisters were locked in the bedroom.

“They dragged us outside… and then we heard more shots,” he said quietly. “That’s when they killed him.”

When the operatives left, Zebra Jr limped toward the road where neighbours whispered that someone had been shot. “I found him lying in a pool of blood just metres from our gate,” he said, his voice still carrying the ache of that night.

A nation watches — and the President speaks

Days that followed, the country mourned. President Yoweri Museveni, in his end-of-year address, confirmed that Zebra Ssenyange Snr had been killed by security operatives.

“When I heard of the death of Isaac Ssenyange, alias Zebra Mando, I telephoned his wife,” the President said. “Zebra was meant to meet me; he was an NRM supporter doing much for us.

The security people had gone to take Zebra and ask him some questions. When they got to his home, he went behind the house and climbed over the fence… I am still investigating the elements that caused this tragedy.”

Days and weeks later, the Ssenyange family met the President at State House. The Commander-in-Chief and a representative of the CDF, according to Zebra Jnr, apologised, acknowledging it as “wrong information acted on.”

“We cannot forget what happened,” Mado’s son told me. “But when someone owns up, you can forgive. He promised to support my sisters’ education and mine too — and he has kept that promise.”

Carrying the name forward

If tragedy scarred him, it didn’t stop him. After losing his father, he channelled grief into purpose.

He went on to complete his Diploma in Sports Management from Kyambogo University in 2022, after his father had earlier insisted he abandon a Bachelor’s in IT at Ndejje University. “At the time, I was angry,” he said. “But now I see — he knew sport was my life.”

That toughness forged his discipline. Soon, he was representing Uganda at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the youngest boxer on the national team — two decades after his father had done the same at the 2002 Manchester Games.

A year later, he reached the quarterfinals of the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, narrowly missing a place at Paris 2024. “If I decide to go for the next Olympics,” he said, “I’ll make sure I become an Olympian.”

The scream that woke a fighter

One of his favourite stories isn’t about victory — it’s about a mother’s scream.

During a bout against a South African boxer, a clean right hand caught him on the chin. “I heard my mother scream ringside,” he laughed. “It woke me up. I went on to win the fight.

“Later, guys on the team joked that mum better stop being ringside or she will get a heart attack.”

It’s a reminder that even in the loneliest sport, love still finds a corner in your corner.

Beyond the ropes

Zebra Jnr is now building something larger than personal triumph. With partners at Chop Life Gaming, he is helping refurbish Zebra Boxing Club, where his father once coached hundreds of young men off the streets.

They plan to fully equip it with a ring, modern gear, and classrooms for discipline and mentorship.

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr stands over Tanzanian Alibaba Tarimo.

Out of that dream has grown the Kampala Fight Nights — a monthly series giving young fighters the platform his father once envisioned. “We’re not just creating boxers,” he said. “We’re building futures.”

Legacy lives on

As the cameras dimmed in The Game of Life studio, he leaned back — shoulders broad but spirit calm.

There is ambition in his poise, gentleness in his strength. “My dad always said, ‘Don’t mourn me when I die — celebrate me.’ That’s why every December, we do the Zebra Mando Memorial. It’s about light, not tears.”

And as he left, gloves slung over his shoulder, I could almost hear the echo of his father’s voice — and see the young man walking steadily toward the life he didn’t choose, but the one that unmistakably chose him.

BIO BOX

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jnr

Age: December 22, 2003 (21)

Weight class: Super Welterweight (70 kg)

Record: 5–0 (pro)

Notable events: Uganda Bombers, 2022 Commonwealth Games, African Olympic Qualifiers (Dakar 2024)

National Super Welterweight Champion

Education: Diploma in Sports Management (Sports Science), Kyambogo University

Mother: Mercy Mukankusi — National Women’s Boxing Team Coach

Father: Isaac ‘Zebra’ Ssenyange Mando Snr (former Bombers Captain, murdered 2020)

Projects: Kampala Fight Nights, Zebra Boxing Club rehabilitation