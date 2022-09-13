Tukamuhebwa a win away to medal bracket

One more victory and Joshua Tukamuhebwa will be in the coveted medal bracket at the ongoing AFBC African Boxing Championships in Maputo, Mozambique.

The Bombers captain, as he did at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was the first Uganda in the ring and won his bout. The southpaw defeated Horonfei COME of the Central African Republic when the referee stopped the contest in Round 2.

Come was combative early in the first round, landing a heavy right that sent Tukamuhebwa on the back foot but the Ugandan quickly turned the game in his favour with devastating rights that forced the referee to count against Come.

It was the same stuff in the second round and the referee stopped the contest in Tukamuhebwa’s favour after a third count against Come.

Tukamuhebwa returns to the ring today for the light welterweight quarterfinals in a historic bout against Mohanad Jaber of Sudan, who defeated 2022 Commonwealth silver medallist Richarno Louis COLIN of Mauritius.

By press time, Owen KIBIRA was due to face Fiston MBAYA of Ivory Coast in the welterweight preliminaries, before Isaac Zebra SSENYANGE Jr took on the experienced Merven Clair in the light middleweight preliminaries.

Meanwhile, the other 4 Bombers are just a win away to medal bracket because they will start their campaigns at the quarterfinal stage.

$10,000; $5000 and $2500 money prizes await each gold, silver and bronze medallist.





RESULTS

TUKAMUHEBWA by RSC 2 H. Come [CAF]