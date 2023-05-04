30 years later, Lukanga targets multimillion boxing complex

After over 30 minutes of listening silently to speeches, Sam Lukanga and Muhammad Mbidde had to finally square off.

Eight minutes past Tuesday, Lukanga, the man of the night, in the red corner, peeled off his hooded red robe to reveal his red vest—his face painted on its front—red pants, socks and black boots. He made a few side steps, turned his neck, and the adoring crowd, that almost filled the MTN Arena-Lugogo, cheered “Jjajja Lukanga.”

Some were once boxers, some still boxers, some coaches, some fans, Lukanga’s family, etc. But all had come to witness the man nicknamed Don King for his free will to spend on boxing and boundless passion for the sport for the last 30 years, throwing jabs and hooks and feints, etc, never mind his advanced age, and not-so-fit body.

In the blue corner Mbidde, younger, smaller and physically much fitter, moved with the swiftness of a 20-year old featherweight and many feared for Mzee Lukanga.

Both represented rival camps with a genuine claim to fame: Lukanga, a group of clubs and nomadic boxers, who have dominated national tournaments and Kampala Boxing Club, aka KBC, a rendezvous for all boxers and a powerhouse that produced greats like Tom Kawere, Peter Sseruwagi, Cornelius Boza-Edwards, William Galiwango, Sharif Bogere, among others.

And both corners glittered gold: Lukanga had Muhammed Kizito, aka Sande Swico, the 1999 All-Africa gold medallist while Mbidde had Muhammad Hassan Mulandi, who guided the Bombers to African gold in 2017.

Veteran referee James Muhenda surprisingly jumped into the ring, spotting an oversized, untidy white shirt, with an old blue Aiba badge.

When he said “box,” Mbidde threw the first jab, Lukanga countered, rather awkwardly, and that was entirely the story of round one. And at the bell, Mbidde did footwork, Lukanga wiggled his waist, and the fans screamed Don King, jumping.

A minute was enough for each round. And while we saw Lukanga’s fighting side, we missed his more familiar side: this time, he never questioned the judges’ decision—a draw. Instead he smiled, cut a beautiful, sumptuous cake with his opponent. They hugged. And smiled.

Meanwhile, coaches enjoyed their day with knockouts. Some intended, some accidental. Either way, it capped a monumental occasion.

“I want to thank everybody who has made this happen: the fans of Lukanga Boxing club, the media, and all wishers in Uganda and abroad,” a sweating Lukanga said in an interview after serving cake.

“This is a historic moment in my life. Boxing is like a family affair to me. That’s why I am so committed to the project of building the academy, which I think will change boxing in Uganda.”

He said he needs about $5m (nearly Shs19b) to construct Lukanga Boxing Complex and academy, which will also have a vocational institute, in Kyengera, a Kampala neighbourhood.

Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni pledged Shs10m to the project, likewise the National Council of Sports.

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi contributed Shs5m while sports minister Peter Ogwang offered Shs2m. Other contributions were valued in terms of bags of cement, while other enablers bought the magazine that profiles the club’s heritage and vision.

It was a largely successful event but Lukanga said the organisation would have been better and easier if Zebra Ssenyange, Lukanga's most successful coach, was around. “Unfortunately, God took him from us. But this victory is his as well.”