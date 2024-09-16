Aciga defends ref’s ‘rushed’ decision for Kibira

The main bout of Week 9 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League Season Three was a close contest but ended controversially after the referee ended it in the fourth round, but seasoned international referee endorsed the decision.

After Friday’s weigh-in, Owen Kibira, rushed to a salon to have his hair braided in cornrows, accentuated with yellow beads. But those braids, some sagging in his forehead, had to be knotted above his head before the first bell.

Kibira, of Lukanga Boxing Club, knocked out Bashir Sserugo on match day three in June, but knew Ashraf Mutaasa, whom he narrowly defeated at the National Open semis in April was a different paper.

The boxers weren’t so busy in Round One—which was interrupted by Equatorial Guinea TikTok comedian Napi Official, who stormed the ring with his trademark tattered trousers, chequered shirt, grey cap and green sack. For over a minute the bout stopped as the famous content creator threw monkey kicks and made funny gestures. He had no sooner left than the bell went. But the underrated Mutaasa looked to have edged Kibira with a couple of solid combinations, as the latter’s jabs and hooks largely didn’t connect.

Round Two went to Kibira, who landed solid combinations as he switched stances. Mutaasa, who didn’t move his head well, paid the price, despite scoring at some points.

Mutaasa returned in Round Three hungrier, doing what he did in Round One with more urgency and precision. At first, Kibira mesmerised with superb head and torso movements to make Mutaasa fire blanks, but that was only temporary.

Seemingly trailing on the scorecards, Kibira started Round Four with pace and power. He threw everything at his opponent and soon, the referee was counting for Mutaasa, who had conceded some tough and rough stuff. He looked ready to fight on and he did. But he conceded more terrible blows which the referee missed it. But when Kibira upped the tempo to overwhelm him, the ref stopped the contest, sending Kibira into celebration, Mutaasa into frustration.

The rowdy Mutajazzi Boxing Club crowd and most spectators thought the stoppage was rushed. But Stephen Aciga Fula, thinks the decision was right, though slightly late. “Mutaasa hadn’t recovered enough after the count and Owen realised it. That’s why he threw a number of punches to end it as soon as possible.”

“In that moment, Mutaasa conceded some hard punches and we even signaled to the ref that ‘what are you waiting for?’ as Owen continued to attack. Still, though the referee lost a second, stopping the bout was the right thing to do. Otherwise, it could have been worse.”

Aciga, the technical delegate, added: “Some will contest it but a boxer’s life is important. We don’t want people to suffer health problems because we left them to suffer too long in the ring.”

Immediately, the doctor treated Mutaasa for a cut above his left eye. Some said if the cut was the cause of the stoppage, the ref should have waited for the doctor’s advice before ending the contest. But Aciga said the cut wasn’t the reason for the stoppage.

Now Kibira is joint-top of the light middleweight division alongside Nerrick Tumusiime and Nuhu Batte, who also have six points from two wins.

SELECT WEEK NINE RESULTS

ELITES

Jimmy Adriko (KCCA) def. Mathias Kyeyune, RSC RD5

54kg: Angel Katushabe (Univ.Of Pain) def. Brenda Muduwa (Cobap), RSC RD3

JUNIORS

50Kgs Arafat Sebukima (Mutajjazi) def. Garvin Kakyoma (Gideon), 5:0

SPECIAL CONTEST