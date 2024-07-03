Adinan promises tough return to boxing

The last time Yasin Adinan was expected in the ring he never turned up. His coach publicly apologized, citing a mysterious health condition that could not allow his fighter to take on Owen Kibira in the main fight of Week Four of the Uganda Boxing Champions League Season Two in June 2023.

A year later, Adinan, a crowd puller, is bound to return to the ring at the same venue—New Obligato, Wandegeya—in a light welterweight duel against rising star Innocent Amoko—the main fight of Week Four of the league’s Season Three.

Everyone is eager for this thriller but no one is sure it will happen.

“Witchcraft is real and I have been a victim. But I believe Allah is Almighty against all evil forces and will help me make it,” Adinan said, as he worked out with his Mutajjazi Boxing Club in Kibuli.

And about the things he has control over? “I am just ready to give boxing fans a good fight.”

One of Adinan’s coaches is impressed by his sparring performance, especially against Henry Kimuli, a hard-hitter, who also piles pressure on the opponent, just like Amoko. “Adinan was just fantastic.”

The period between 2016 and 2020, when Adinan qualified for the Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, was his best time. The subsequent three years have had more trials than triumphs.

Now after that heartbreaking scenario in June 2023, Adinan must make the best of his wildcard opportunity that brought him back to the league even after missing the National Open.

But Amoko is surely a stern test. “Adinan is a good boxer, but he is facing the best boxer,” said Tony Sekabira, the former heavyweight, now coaching UPDF.

Sekabira has seen Adinan boxing since teen age and knows that at his best, he can beat anyone in his division. But Sekabira may capitalise on the opponent’s possible ring rust and his fighter’s growing confidence.

In March, Amoko won one fight at the African Games in Accra, Ghana, and gave his best against two–time African champ Jugurtha Ait Bekka albeit losing 4-1. The Algerian was one of only seven African men who had won gold in Dakar 2023 to qualify for Paris 2024.

After the departure of Joshua Tukamuhebwa who had dominated the light welterweight division for two seasons, Amoko should believe “this is my time.”

It’s up to Adinan to compose himself and shout “Shut up.”

UBF Champions League

Week four select bouts

Marion Ankunda vs Annet Sanyu, Youths 57kg

Tonny Mutebi vs Fahad Lwanga, Youths 71kg

Reagan Magumba vs Jaffar Onen, Elite 63.5kg

Moses Kimera vs Frank Kasozi, elite 51kg

Sadat Kilwana vs Ronnie Wandera, Elite 80kg