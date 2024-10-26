Africa biggest loser as IOC arm-twists boxing federations

Uganda Olympic Committee president Donald Rukare expressed concern that only 18 African boxers qualified directly from the continental qualifiers to the Paris 2024 Olympics. But he is reluctant to admit that it was a result of the International Olympic Committee’s decision.

After expelling the International Boxing Association (IBA) in June 2023, citing concerns about IBA's finances and ethics, the IOC created the Boxing Unit to manage boxing to and at the Paris Games. It allocated Africa just 18 slots—the lowest African representation in 20 years since Athens 2004, where the continent had 60 boxers, 54 at Beijing 2008, 53 at London 2012, 47 at Rio 2016, and 50 at Tokyo 2020.

Ahead of Paris, only Oceania got fewer slots than Africa: 13. America got 30, Asia 34, Europe 44, yet obviously the same continents with the most slots had the upper hand in the two World Olympic qualifiers.

That African boxers have not won enough medals at the recent Olympic tournaments could indicate the many internal problems. But the current state of affairs, with the IOC threatening to expel boxing from Los Angeles 2028, Africa may suffer the most.

With us or out

In a September 30 letter, the IOC implored national Olympic committees (NOCs) to end relationships with IBA-affiliated boxing federations. That NOCs should “no longer affiliate, or entertain any institutional relationship with national boxing federations that are still affiliated to IBA.”

The letter, a copy of which Saturday Sports has seen, emphasises that "boxing is no longer considered as a sport on the programme of the Olympic Games" but the IOC invites NOCS to associate with only those federations linked to a new international boxing body.

The IOC wants national federations and NOCs to find a replacement for the IBA by 2025 for boxing to stay on the Olympic programme.

Asked how realistic that deadline is, Rukare was noncommittal. “That’s no mine to judge. But I can assure you it will be resolved,” he said.

Catch-22

IBA called that "unprecedented pressure" and arm-twisting national federations to join World Boxing, a breakaway body formed in April 2023, two months before the IOC expelled IBA from the Olympic Movement.

Currently, World Boxing has 44 members, mostly from Europe, with Nigeria and Algeria the only African members.

Uganda Olympic Committee boss Donald Rukare.

African federations are keeping their faith in IBA which is pulling all strings to retain its 192 members. Nowadays, all IBA competitions offer hefty prize money. The embattled body also invests in federation infrastructure, equipment, and personnel. The IOC doubts IBA’s source of funds. It does not help matters that its boss Umar Kremlev is Russian, with strong ties with the Kremlin.

“Since UBF has participated in the Olympics we have received minimal gain compared to the benefits we have received by affiliating to IBA,” Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi wrote back to Rukare on October 16. That’s debatable. But doubtless, African federations are in a dilemma. Should they join World Boxing to salvage boxing’s Olympic future or stick with IBA, which puts some cash on the table? Africa needs both. And the IOC knows it. But you can’t love God and Satan the same way.

Political games?

IBA added that the letter was "a testament to the IOC's outrageous political games" and accused the IOC leadership of wanting "to damage boxing."

But the IOC reserves the right of admission into the Olympics and may care less about IBA’s claims.

“It is already clear that any boxer whose national federation adheres to the IBA will not be able to participate in the LA28 Olympic Games," the letter signed by James MacLeod, the IOC's director of NOC relations and Olympic Solidarity, together with sports director Kit McConnell and legal advisor Mariam Mahdavi.

“This association has been excluded from IOC. There were many issues, corruption, transparency issues,” IOC president Thomas Bach reiterated the IOC’s stance against IBA during his visit to Uganda this week.

“This exclusion has been attacked in different courts and all the courts have confirmed this decision by the IOC, so this chapter is closed. Every boxer must know that if they want to win medals or compete at the Olympic Games, it will not happen under this organisation (IBA).”

Muhangi further challenged Rukare that with no world boxing body recognised by the IOC yet, “would you rather we stay hanging in the air with no international affiliation?” Rukare answered via our interview: “We shall respond to that soon.”

“This is not our position as UOC. We enjoy a good working relationship with UBF and we hope for the best outcome of this,” Rukare said, meanwhile dismissing Muhangi’s plea for the UOC to cause an external consultative meeting with the sports ministry, among other relevant parties on Uganda’s possible withdrawal from IBA. “That’s not our role.”

IOC president Thomas Bach was in Uganda this past week.

Rukare, however, offered some hope. “We want to see boxing flourish because Uganda has a specific interest in the sport. Our Olympic history in boxing is rich. We want to see our boxers realise their full potential.”

Rukare spoke in the same tone in the messy build-up to Paris 2024. But Uganda ended up sending no single boxer to Paris.

IOC vs IBA TIMELINE

2016: IOC forces IBA to suspend Rio 2016 ring officials

2019: IOC suspends IBA over finances and ethics

June 2022: IOC announces IBA won’t manage the Paris 2024 boxing pathway

April 2023: USA and Co. create World Boxing

June 2023: IOC expels IBA from Olympic Movement

April 2024: CAS dismisses IBA appeal against IOC dismissal