Babu: Tanzanian's experience won't matter

Heavyweight prospect Yusuf Babu was scheduled to fight an opponent from Dubai this Friday but will face Alphonce Mchumiatumbo, alias Masumbuko, the Tanzanian he was meant to fight on Boxing Day.

That tune-up fight was among many that flopped after 12 Sports Rounds Promotions failed to settle payment issues with boxers.

Even the main act between Kassim Ouma and Kenyan Rayton Okwiri didn't happen, much to the disappointment of the fans.

Now 12 Rounds, partnering with Dubai-based Big Bang Promotions have rescheduled Babu's fight and David Ssemuju vs Salehe Mkalekwa on a Friday night named Dubai vs Uganda at the MTN Arena-Lugogo.

Babu, alias Rolling Tiger, is unfazed by the fixture disruptions and is eager for a second pro win.

"Even after our fight flopped on Boxing Day I kept training for the January 13 fight and though I was training for a different opponent, it won't change a lot that I have to face Alphonce. In pro boxing, we always expect such changes."

What about Mchumiatumbo's experience? The Tanzanian has been in the pro business since 2011, a year before Babu started amateur boxing. Mchumiatumbo has since fought 24 times, winning 15, losing eight, drawing one.

"His experience doesn't bother me, either. You know most of my opponents (even in amateur) have been superior in terms of experience but I defeated them," Babu countered.

You can call Mchumiatumbo a bad traveller because of his eight fights outside Tanzania he has lost seven, only winning against Charles Muwanga in Kampala in 2012, with a terrific first-round knockout, despite being a late substitute into the fight.

"His record away from Tanzania does not matter even if he had won all his fights on the road, but good enough he has lost most of them," always full of self-belief, told Daily Monitor.

Mchumiatumbo is as dangerous with as he is susceptible to knockouts. Of his 15 victories 14 have been stoppages. Ironically, of his eight losses, seven have been stoppages.

Babu has a plan. He won his pro debut against Hudson Muhumuza in October, but he sustained a cut in the first round and conceded a heavy knockdown in the fifth round. He admitted he must improve on his defense, immediately.

"My movement has improved and you know movement is the best defense in boxing. Alphonce is powerful but I have to hit him, and move, to negate his power," Babu said.

To gauge his power against an aggressive heavyweight, Babu has been sparring 10 rounds with Ignatius Onyango who will face off with Dubai-based Musa Batantu in the main fight.

But his most familiar sparring partner Isaac Masembe, a featherweight, said Babu is stronger now and faster at shooting.