Bazira to NCS: Restore UPBC mandate on pro boxing

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) president Eddie Bazira has urged the National Council of Sports (NCS) to return the UPBC’s mandate to regulate professional boxing now that Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) does not even meet the standards of regulating amateur boxing.

According to the National Sports Act 2023, all national sports bodies had to re-register with the NCS meeting a string of new and strict requirements. For instance, a federation (which governs amateur and professional sport) must be present in at least 75 percent of the districts, which equals 110 districts while associations (which govern amateur only sport) must be present in at least 50 percent of the districts, which equals 73 districts.

But the August 11, letter by NCS general secretary Benard Ogwel showed that the UBF application, like most sports bodies, failed to meet minimum standards.

For instance, contrary to the claim of being present in 112 districts, the NCS verification committee found UBF in only 46 districts, which fails even the requirement for association status.

It also failed the leadership test of being elected by a general assembly of delegates from at least 50 percent of the districts of Uganda. Only delegates from six districts voted in the February 5, 2025 assembly.

The NCS also made several suggestions to realign the UBF Constitution with the Sports Act. NCS gave UBF and other sports bodies five working days from August 11 to fix those gaps or the applications would be judged as is.

“I think it’s about time NCS and the ministry returned our mandate to run pro boxing, which has been our business since 1988,” said Bazira addressing a UPBC stakeholders meeting at New Obligato Saturday.

The law requires amateur and pro boxing to federate under one body.

“UBF neither have the mandate to run boxing as an association, nor have the know-how to manage professional boxing. So we request to regain our mandate as professional boxing as UBF put their house in order. They wasted a lot of our time, forced us to cancel events and frustrated promoters, yet they lack the credentials to run even amateur sport,” Bazira said in a meeting that announced several committees created to foster the UPBC mandate.

The committees included the legal, health, disciplinary, diaspora, advisory, international liaison, regional, among others.

Richard Baguma Rwatoro, a legal committee member, questioned NCS’s favour of UBF over UPBC when UBF does not meet the basic requirements (the law favours bodies registered with NCS before the Act came into place).

“I see an opportunity for public interest litigation. We can have a constitutional reference and ask court to declare whether or not UBF is a national federation. To that extent we seek a declaration that all other entities intending to register as boxing federations or associations come and do so without favouring UBF over others.”

David Kyambadde, a disciplinary committee member, urged UPBC to remain steadfast “in this fight where the referee may be helping our opponent.”

Bazira said UBF joining hands with UPBC will ease the process transition to federate because UPBC membership is unique. “Our members are managers, boxers, matchmakers, etc. Yet UBF’s core members are boxing clubs, which are hard to find or establish in 110 districts as required by law. Hopefully, UBF will finally appreciate the need to work with us instead of isolating us.”

However, UBF president Moses Muhangi has reiterated that the window for such a union was closed in January.