Bobi Wine’s trainer returns to the ring on Easter Sunday

Professional boxer Robinson Mudde Ntambi returns to action April 17, Easter Sunday, exactly three years since his last fight—against Russian Viskhan Murzabekov in Colosseum Sport Hall, Grozny, Russia.

Ntambi, mostly known as Mudde, and two other Ugandans were scheduled to return to Russia December 27, 2020, but their opponents contracted Covid-19 and the event was postponed.

Then three days later, Mudde found himself in jail, and later charged by the military court with 47 others for illegal possession of ammunition.

Mudde had gained popularity as the Ghetto Coach, and when his trainee and longtime friend Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine joined Opposition politics, the boxer, who became Bobi’s bodyguard, became a victim of circumstances.

Mudde and co. were released from Kitalya Prison in May 2021 and he has taken a while to put the broken pieces together.

Meanwhile, his opponent Mustafa Mongolia has also been inactive since April 17, 2016.

But the two are already in fighting moods and nearly exchanged blows at the event’s launch at Muganzirwazza Rooftop in Katwe.

“I’m going to torture you and show you that you are my junior in boxing,” Mudde threw the first jab.

“Stop that trash, you taught me boxing but I’m going to destroy you; I’m going to bully you,” Mongolia responded as each closed in to walk the talk.

The organisers had to intervene and separate them.

Ghetto Boys

Both are stocky hard punchers with a huge ghetto following. But their records differ like night and day. Mudde has won 23, lost eight and drawn one of his 32 professional fights and has won some titles.

Meanwhile, Mongolia is an enigma: a tough fighter, with an enviably tough jaw but has lost 14 of his 15 professional bouts, winning only one. The last time Mudde fought a boxer he once trained, he lost a split decision to Raymond Ssentongo at the MTN Arena Lugogo in November 2013.