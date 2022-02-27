Bogere makes switch











BY DOUGLAS D. BUGINGO

It is arguably the most important job of any boxer anywhere: the power to lose weight especially before weigh-in or dropping from a higher to a lower weight division.

Sharif ‘The Lion’ Bogere is faced with this task in the coming few months ahead of his intended switch from lightweight to the welterweight division, eventually. “He did gain some weight during this Covid-19 period but he has hit the gym again and does look good,” Bogere’s long-time manager Jimmy Alex said.

According to Alex, Bogere who has gained about 30 pounds will have a middleweight fight in April before settling in the welterweight as his new division.

“Our plan is to have him get one fight in April in the 160-165 Division because that is his current weight. Then as he drops more pounds, we intend to have him concentrate on the 140 Division,” said Alex.

Lightweight fighters weigh between 130-135 lbs (58.96 - 61.23 kg), Welterweights, 140-147 lbs (63.50-66.68 kg) and Middleweight is considered between 154-160 lbs (69.85- 82.57 kg). For the last 14 years, the boxing world has enjoyed some excellent displays of wonderful boxing at Bogere’s expense in both the super-lightweight and lightweight division.

Weight changes

Earlier on in his professional boxing career, Bogere fought in the super lightweight then dropped and settled in the lightweight division.

Bogere, who resides in Las Vegas - USA under the Mayweather Promotions, has provided all of us a great spectacle in the lightweight where he has been at his destructive best.

With 35 fights on his record, the orthodox Ugandan has registered 20 knockouts and suffered defeat only twice, to Richard Abril (2013) and Javier Fortuna two years ago.