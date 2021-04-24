Bombers welcome cash tokens for Olympic preps

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

The three boxers bound for the Tokyo Olympics have welcomed a cash token as a “huge boost to our preparations.”

Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Ssemuju and Catherine Nanziri shared Shs2 million courtesy of Stephen Ssembuya, the proprietor African Chocolate Company to enhance their mood during the camp.

National captain Shadir qualified for the Games at the African trials last year while his colleagues qualified from the ranking system after the World Qualifier scheduled in Paris was cancelled.

“On behalf of my colleagues I gratefully thank Mr Ssembuya for this donation,” said Shadir at the company’s factory in Kyanja, Kawempe Division. “Not everyone can pick money from their pocket and give it to anyone. So we don’t take this for granted.”

The trio began nonresidential training this week at Lugogo but said any help is welcome.

Ssembuya also staked money on Olympic victories: Shs3m to a gold medalist, Shs2m to a silver medalist and Shs1m to a bronze medalist.

This is nothing compared to the $37,000 (Shs133m) $19,000 (Shs68m) and $7,000 (Shs25m) which their South African counterparts will earn from their Olympic Committee for gold, silver and bronze in Tokyo. But it’s something especially because it’s an offer from an individual and Ugandan boxers have always struggled to get government stipends for their international success.

Shadir called this a huge motivator. “We shall fight so hard to win these cash prizes,” he vowed.

2019 African medalists Hellen Baleke and Isaac Masembe did not qualify for the Olympics but each received Shs500, 000 for their hard work, especially for the national team. While three professional boxers shared Shs750,000.

“I can’t thank Mr Ssembuya enough for this gift,” Baleke said.

Each of the nine boxers also walked away with a 400g pack of drinking chocolate produced by the company.

Earlier this month, Ssembuya, a newcomer to the boxing arena, declared his intentions to contest against Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi in the forthcoming elections, but he said his donation is purely out of compassion for the young men and women who fight for the pride of the nation.



