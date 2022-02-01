Boxers to show no love on Valentine’s Day

Sweet pain. Medi Lubega (R) of Lukanga lands a blow on to George Wejjuli of Kadiba in the Boxing Champions League Elite Heavyweight 92kg category at Lugogo Indoor Stadium recently. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Amigo Promotions has lined up a series of potentially thrilling bouts and according to the trash talk at the event’s launch, there won’t be any love lost between the fighters at Land Star Hotel, Makindye

While lovebirds will be whispering sweet nothings to each other on Valentine’s Day, boxers will be trading not cupids but jabs, hooks and crosses.
Amigo Promotions has lined up a series of potentially thrilling bouts and according to the trash talk at the event’s launch, there won’t be any love lost between the fighters at Land Star Hotel, Makindye.

