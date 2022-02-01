Boxers to show no love on Valentine’s Day

While lovebirds will be whispering sweet nothings to each other on Valentine’s Day, boxers will be trading not cupids but jabs, hooks and crosses.

Amigo Promotions has lined up a series of potentially thrilling bouts and according to the trash talk at the event’s launch, there won’t be any love lost between the fighters at Land Star Hotel, Makindye.

Muhamad Kasagga calls himself an alien and threatens to munch Frank Kiwalabye in the main fight.

“He will be lucky to survive the third round,” Kasagga vowed. Yet his professional record speaks otherwise.

He lost his only pro fight by KO to debutant Tadeo Baluku in Wandegeya on November 4, 2017. So he might need a miracle to stop Kiwalabye, who has only lost two of his 19 pro fights.

“I don’t care what he says, I just assure my fans that come Valentine’s Day we must celebrate victory,” Kiwalabye said.

Both fighters have been inactive due to Covid. Still, Kiwalabye has an advantage: he last fought in April 2019, losing the fight for the vacant World Boxing Council International Fly Title to Mekhdi Abdurashedov in Grozny, Russia.

But Kasagga last fought in 2017.

In other bouts, Meddie Ssebyala, aka Kabona, seeks to return to winning ways against Nelson Mangala, a debutant from DR Congo, having lost his last three bouts, all outside Uganda.

Ssebyala’s last home fight was a one-sided win over ex-African champion -Badru Lusambya in December 2018.