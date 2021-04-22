Boxing: Muhangi faces law suit over UBF constitution amendment

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Stephen Ssembuya and Godfrey Nyakana have expressed their intention to sue Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi for “the illegal amendment of the federation’s constitution.”

The April 20 letter from Tebusweke Mayinja, Okello & Co. Advocates, on behalf of their clients Ssembuya and Nyakana asserts that the constitutional review committee was unlawfully constituted. “The purpose of this letter is to inform you that your actions were illegal, unlawful and void, ab nitio,” the letter reads in part.

It warned that unless Muhangi reinstates the provisions of the 2013 constitution with immediate effect, the lawyers are under instruction to drag him and his cohorts to court.

The attorneys reiterated the intention to seek legal remedies in a related copy of the letter to the National Council of Sports and copied to Aiba, the international governing body, warning that if their offices fail to prevail over the UBF excom in that regard.

According to the letter, the amendment process was flawed because: a 21-day notice was not given to the members; the voting was not by secret ballot; quorum was not properly constituted and none members participated in the amendment process while eligible members were closed out.

All these contravene Article 13 of the 2013 constitution guiding amendments and voting and according to audios leaked on WhatsApp, even review committee members confessed the process that started March 6 and ended April 5, did not follow the law.

April 1, the UBF trustees announced intentions to suspend Muhangi’s executive for “mismanaging the federation resources,” and announced an interim committee to head the federation led by Nyakana with Ssembuya his deputy. Muhangi called it Fools’ Day foolery but on receiving the letter intending to sue him, he said “they are suing the wrong person, because Nyakana is the UBF president.”

