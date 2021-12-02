Boxing promoter: We need charity events every year

Ntege (right) and Onyango matched toe-to-toe through the six-rounder.PHOTO/ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Due to endless disruptions, the organisers admitted they did not hype it enough, especially after its postponement from June following the covid-19 induced lockdown. Hence, few fans turned up, and the revenue target was not met

Following a “successful” Charity Boxing Event at the Sports Arena at Old Kampala on Sunday, Nara Promotions have set themselves a lofty target to stage such events every year, “because the cause we are fighting is continuous.”

