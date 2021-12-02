Boxing promoter: We need charity events every year

Following a “successful” Charity Boxing Event at the Sports Arena at Old Kampala on Sunday, Nara Promotions have set themselves a lofty target to stage such events every year, “because the cause we are fighting is continuous.”

The event, the first by a professional promotions company since 2019, aimed at raising funds to help clubs that promote talented youths “and the girl child,” especially in slums.

Due to endless disruptions, the organisers admitted they did not hype it enough, especially after its postponement from June following the covid-19 induced lockdown. Hence, few fans turned up, and the revenue target was not met.

“But that won’t stop us from staging more such events, actually we are considering charity shows every year because the cause we are fighting for is real and continuous,” said Hussein Babu, the chief executive officer of Nara Promotions.

There were also positives. The matchmaking was perfect. The action pulsating and the line between favourites and underdogs was paper-thin. No wonder, most results triggered rematches.

In the most epic ladies’ bout, rising star Doreen Nassali defeated veteran Diana Atwine of UPDF by split decision. Nassali, trained by her father, looked a very improved fighter since losing instantly at the African Olympic Qualifiers in February 2020 in Dakar, Senegal.

In the main pro bout Musa Ntege defeated Ignatius Onyango in a worth-the-hype non-title cruiserweight contest.

“The revenue shortage aside, I call the event successful, because staging the first event after two years is a big score for us and all other promoters; the action was also exciting,” Babu told Daily Monitor.

“And we are very optimistic that if the Covid situation doesn’t get worse again, we can assure the fans of more and better action very soon.”

The event was streamed live on Nara TV, a digital platform created by Nara Promotions, during the first covid-19 lockdown last year.