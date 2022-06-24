Boxing Survival Series return

The first and last time A & B Promotions staged a professional boxing event, in August 2018, it picked boxers from different affiliations, with former WBC-International light heavyweight champion Joseph ‘Joe Vegas’ Lubega the main fighter against Tanzanian Karama Nyilawila.

Nearly four years later, Acram Yiga’s promotion returns to the arena with a nine-bout event at the PTC Lounge in Bulenga, but the three main fighters on the card— Catherine Nanziri, Stanley Mugerwa and Joshua Male—are all from the A & B stable.

Not common in an era where promoters struggle to maintain even one professional fighter.

It is somehow related to what Stephen Ssembuya is breeding under his new 12 Rounds Sports Promotion, only that A & B, an offshoot from the old Zzana Boxing Club, has groomed these boxers for some good years as amateurs and was at the centre of their decision to join the paid ranks.

Tonight at the return of the Boxing Survival Series, Nanziri is going to make history as the first Ugandan female to be the main fighter in a boxing event. Against Tanzanian Sadra Mohamed, Nanziri will seek another stoppage in her second professional fight. On her pro debut April 1, she stopped Husna Zamba, also from Tanzania. The A & B trio enjoy a symbiotic relationship, which has helped them grow as athletes. Nanziri attributes her progress to, among others, Mugerwa.

She says he pushes her to do an extra round, even when she feels exhausted. The evidence is her improved body shape, punching speed and power, as her first pro victim can attest.

Mugerwa, who takes on debutant Regan Mutoni in the co-main fight, returns the favour.

“Cathy is an Olympian; I’m not but belonging to the same [A & B] means we share the same limelight, which pushes me to work harder.

Mugerwa also did sparring with Joshua Male, who takes on Saidi Chako in the light heavyweight division. That means pushing Mugerwa to up the speed at which he shoots, moves and defends, because Male is an awkward and fast shooter. About five kilograms heavier, he is also supposed to be stronger than Mugerwa. Meanwhile, Male also benefits from sparring with Mugerwa because a lighter fighter is deemed to be faster and more mobile.