Carrington edges Segawa in shocking Madison Square Garden battle

USA. On Saturday morning, Ugandans across the globe, both in attendance and watching on TV, were left stunned as Sula "The Ruler" Segawa’s quest for a unified title ended in disappointment. Segawa lost to Bruce Carrington at Madison Square Garden, New York, in a controversial points decision.

Despite his valiant effort, Segawa fell short on the judges' scorecards, with results reading 97-93, 97-93, and 95-95 in Carrington's favor. The decision shocked many, particularly Ugandan fans who had hoped to see Segawa secure a second upset victory over a number-one-ranked boxer.

In July, Segawa achieved a unanimous decision win against WBC Silver featherweight champion Ruben Villa to claim the title. This time, he aimed to dethrone Carrington, the WBA’s top-ranked featherweight.

Game management

Though the result didn’t go his way, the 33-year-old Ugandan schooled the 27-year-old Carrington over 10 grueling rounds. Segawa’s fighting spirit and clean, effective boxing kept him competitive throughout the contest. He landed a stunning combination in the second round, forcing Carrington to rethink his strategy.

Every time Carrington threw punches, Segawa responded with precision, and by the halfway mark, Segawa (17-5-1) was leading on most viewers' scorecards. The typically aggressive Carrington was uncharacteristically reserved, and Segawa’s counters kept him at bay.

Finer details

As the fight progressed, it turned into a technical battle, with both fighters cautious to avoid mistakes. Segawa’s defensive prowess limited Carrington's attempts at body shots, and his ring awareness gave him a slight advantage up until the eighth round.

Carrington slightly upped his tempo in the final two rounds, but Segawa, believing he had done enough, managed the fight in cruise control. However, the judges’ decision shattered the Ugandan’s hopes of another upset victory.

They saw it all differently!

AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Sula Segawa

Nickname: The Ruler

Division: Feather

Record: 17 (6KO's) - 3 (1KO) - 2

Titles: WBC Silver lightweight, NBA featherweight champion, WBC USA featherweight champion

Bouts: 22 Rounds: 140

KOs: 30%:

Career: 2013-2024

Debut: 2013-04-21

Sex: Male

Age: 32

Nationality: Uganda

Stance: Southpaw

Height: 5′ 8″

Reach: 69″

Residence: Silver Spring, Maryland, USA