Champions League: Kayiwa return to make light heavyweight tougher

The return of crowd-puller Lawrence Kayiwa and the entry of veteran Meddie Lubega could make the light heavyweight a more competitive division than it was in the first half of the Champions League.

The selectors of the national boxing team ahead of the recent Commonwealth Games overlooked the 80kg category, a decision that frustrated top contenders like Kayiwa and Edris Mukiibi, who had fought their hearts out.

But according to recent developments, the selectors could have a different view of the division come the next selection process ahead of say, the 2023 African Games in Accra, Ghana.

After missing out on the Commonwealth Games, Kayiwa terminated his contract with the league organisers, citing exploitation and dishonesty, even though he had lost the decisive bout against Mukiibi. But on Monday, he ended the standoff, and apologised in writing for his conduct and vowed to resume business bigger and better.

“I missed the Commonwealth [Games] but count me on the team for the African Games,” the man who wowed crowds with his antics of walking to the ring with chains as if he is a beast.

“The organisers have promised me better terms and if I work harder and win the division, Accra is a sure deal.”

Kayiwa was ringside watching his tormentor Mukiibi knockout Lubega in the third round on Saturday. Lubega, the most experienced of the three, moved a division lower from heavyweight.

“Lubega won’t manage,” Kayiwa told Daily Monitor after the fight. “If he could not last the distance against Mukiibi can he survive my raw power?”

Meanwhile, buoyed by that emphatic knockout, Mukiibi seems to own the exclusive bragging rights. “Missing the Commonwealth Games was disappointing, but we have to be positive to reap from the future,” he said.

“That’s why I and my fantastic coaches train hard and approach every fight like a final. What you’ve seen today is just a sample of what we are cooking.”

One of his coaches Sam Kabugo commended Mukiibi for perfecting their blueprint. But Lubega, who claimed to have fought with an injured knee, moreover after shedding 12 kilogrammes, vowed a better challenge when he is fitter. Kayiwa said “the light heavyweight crown belongs to me.”