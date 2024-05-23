Champions League: What you will miss in Season Three

The Uganda Boxing Champions League returns in Season Three at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on Saturday, the light middleweight duel between Broline Kimbugwe and Nerrick Tumusiime may draw the biggest attention on match day one.

But Top Boy Promotions, the league organisers, may hope that this is not a one-off but rather it grows into a lasting rivalry to fill the yawning vacuum left by the many exits in Season Two highlighted below.

Zebra-Ssemuddu

The last two encounters between these fighters are remembered for their inverted results. When everyone thought Muzamir Ssemuddu had won the 2022 league final at Akamwesi Grounds on Boxing Day, the judges gave the victory to Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr, a decision that triggered crowd violence.

Nearly a year later, when most thought Zebra had legitimately won in November, the judges gave the victory to Ssemuddu, sparking tension inside a fully-packed Lugogo Arena. Zebra played a key in calming the situation. Otherwise…But that was the last episode of this ever-growing rivalry between the most potent light middleweights as both have moved into the paid ranks. Zebra already has three pro victories while Ssemuddu made a successful pro debut with a unanimous decision over Herbert Mugarura on May 1 before proceeding to the USA.

Owen-Ukasha

The most epic battle of the Champions League—between Owen Kibira and Ukasha Matovu—is no more. Not that either fighter has exited the franchise, but because Kibira, the reigning welterweight champion in the league, recently moved up to the light middleweight.

Muzamir Ssemuddu (white shorts) fights Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr.

The reasons behind the decision are unclear. But what is certain is that Ukasha and Kibira will miss each other. And the fans will miss their rivalry the more.

Nkobeza, Tukamuhebwa

Yusuf Nkobeza and Joshua Tukamuhebwa are champions of their respective divisions in the league. But they will never be seen in Season Three because they are trying their luck in Europe. After being eliminated from the 1st World Olympic Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy in early March, the duo trailed the footsteps of their seniors who disappeared in Europe and America for the proverbial greener pastures.

Now Nkobeza’s middleweight will be contested by newcomer Harold Mukuye, the UPDF gem who emerged the best male boxer at the recent National Open; Ronald Okello, who won bronze at the 2023 African Boxing Championship in Yaounde, Cameroon, among others.

And Tukamuhebwa will watch from afar as his Eastcoast Boxing Club colleagues Jaffer Onen, and Paul Raskara, among others, fighting for his throne.

Eliphaz Mbaziira

The featherweight final was one of the memorable fights of the 2023 National Open. Kasim Murungi had to dig deep after losing the first round to win a closely contested bout. He would eventually emerge the best boxer of the tournament and you may comfortably say he never looked back.

But his opponent Eliphaz Mbaziira was another revelation of the tournament. Pace, power with some skill, and a brave heart made the Nakawa Boxing Club teenager a hot prospect. Everyone wanted to watch his next bout. And it came against the much more experienced Derrick Mubiru in the league. From that big shot that sent Mubiru to the canvas in the first round, Mbaziira dictated everything and by the third round, Mubiru was subdued, never mind that he remonstrated when the referee stopped the contest in the fourth round.

But that was Mbaziira’s only victory in the league before being dominated by the mature Jonah Kyobe and losing to Murungi again when they met in December.

Edward Kimera (red) ducks against Joshua Tukamuhebwa.

Mbaziira was thus relegated from the league and had to fight his way back through the National Open, just like Mubiru. But he didn’t turn up, for reasons we could not tell. So he must win the four-man box-offs to return to the league. The jury is out.

Adinan Yasin

Adinan is one of the most gifted boxers with an experience that spans over a decade. But his gradual fall since 2020 is evident but worrying because no one knows its cause.

There are narratives of sorcery, which can never be verified. In 2022 he spent months without boxing, battling mental health issues. He tried to come back but after weighing ahead of his bout against Owen Kibira, he bowed out on the fight night citing unclear health issues.

Since then, he has never been seen in the ring again. The league organisers need his crowds from Kibuli Mutajjazi. But he may never be seen again.

SELECT FIXTURES

L/MIDDLEWEIGHT

Broline Kimbugwe (Cobap) vs Nerrick Tumusiime (Kololo High)

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Harold Mukuye (Updf) Vs Alfred Ojok (Brawn)

L/WELTERWEIGHT

Eddy Kimera (Kyengera) vs Innocent Amoko (UPDF)

BANTAM ELITE WOMEN