Changes in boxing league excite boxers, coaches

When season two of the Uganda Boxing Champions League starts on Saturday boxers, coaches and fans have commended the organisers Top Boy Promotions for the few incentives they have introduced.

At an awards ceremony at the end of the season, winners of each weight category among the juniors, youths and elites will walk home with championship belts.

The other innovation is the season ticket. The ordinary one will cost Shs150,000, a much better deal than parting with Shs10,000 every match day every two weeks.

A national team jersey will also be introduced as a way to use fans to promote the Bombers brand.

“I think the organisers adopted the belts as a motivation tool, because everyone will want to hold that belt. Definitely it’s gonna add more fire into the league,” said Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr, who competed in light middleweight in the first season.

Lawrence Kalyango, the Cobap Boxing Club head coach, agrees.“The belts are a very good innovation,” he said. “Now the boxers will have something tangible to fight for. In the first season it was like they fought for nothing.”

Ssenyange Jr adds that the season tickets will attract more numbers into the arena. “It might not be vibrant at the start, but I know in a few weeks, the impact will be seen.”

Sam Kabugo, the Kololo Boxing Club Coach said belts and awards will encourage boxers to work even harder.

“Every boxer will want that belt which means more competition and better standards, which will eventually impact on the quality of the national team members who will emerge from the league after a sterner test.

But light heavyweight contender Lawrence Kayiwa thinks it would be even better if the belt came with some money.

“Yes the belts are good because you need something to show that you are the champ, but I wish they came with some money. Because as a champ there’s a life you are expected to live and show a good image of the sport. And you know we are in this sport not just to show off but to improve our livelihoods,” said Kayiwa, who quit in the middle of Season One, citing poor pay, before making a u-turn.

Kabugo, the Kololo coach, added that season tickets—which he attributed to better organisation—should be a hot item for the fans.

“There’s no guarantee that a fan will have money every match day, every fortnight. So buying one for the entire season is wiser,” Kabugo said.

“It’s also easier for the organiser to assess the business performance when say 100 season tickets have been sold.”

Sam Kabugo has not forgotten the last night of the league’s first season. His boxer Muzamiru Ssemuddu lost a split decision to Ssenyange Jr, a verdict that confused almost everyone. It even led to chaos as fans threw bottles and chairs into the ring and VIP area in remonstration.

“I wish this season the referees and judges are neutral and make fair judgments. Winning on merit will improve the quality of our boxers, hence improving the quality of our national team.