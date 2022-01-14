Coach Ssemakalu backs Mubiru to emulate dad

Featherweight boxer Derrick Mubiru has the potential to emulate his father Martin Mubiru, his coach Charles Ssemakalu has told Daily Monitor. Mubiru faces former national team boxer Marvin Ssali in one of the bouts-to-watch in the Uganda Boxing Champions League at the MTN Arena-Lugogo tomorrow.

In terms of experience, Mubiru is no match for Ssali, of Zebra Boxing Club, who has been active for all the years Mubiru has been off the scene.

And has this tournament to reignite his ambition to represent Uganda at major tournaments like the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

But Mubiru has a mission of his own—excelling at boxing as his father who won bronze at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. Mubiru Sr, who adopted the Coolio nickname, was arguably the best bantamweight of his generation.

Now Ssemakalu, who has coached the younger Mubiru since 2009, when he was a preteenager, believes the boy has made tremendous improvements since his debut in 2014.

Mubiru represents Lubya Boxing Club, but Ssemakalu of Namungoona Boxing Club knows him better. In his first fight Mubiru defeated Isaac Kamoga of Sparks by unanimous decision and he is second in the standings with three points. Mubiru knows that a second victory will take him to six points, level with log leader Jona Kyobe, who has won his two fights. Ssali, who lost his first fight to Kyobe, is eager to avoid a second loss in a row.

Uganda boxing champions league

SELECTED BOUTS

Marvin Ssali vs. Derrick Mubiru

Isaac Zebra Jr vs.Richard Kasujja

Yusuf Nkobeza vs.Denis Okello

Jalia Nali vs. Sandra Attermo