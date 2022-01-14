Coach Ssemakalu backs Mubiru to emulate dad

Catch Them Young. A teenage Mubiru during his debut year in 2014. Inset is the poster for the much anticipated Champions League fight between Mubiru and Ssali. PHOTO / ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • In terms of experience, Mubiru is no match for Ssali, of Zebra Boxing Club, who has been active for all the years Mubiru has been off the scene.

Featherweight boxer Derrick Mubiru has the potential to emulate his father Martin Mubiru, his coach Charles Ssemakalu has told Daily Monitor. Mubiru faces former national team boxer Marvin Ssali in one of the bouts-to-watch in the Uganda Boxing Champions League at the MTN Arena-Lugogo tomorrow.

