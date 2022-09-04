Deputy Katikkiro rallies Kiwanuka for victory

First Deputy Katikkiro Twaha Kaawaase has challenged heavyweight boxer Shafik Kiwanuka to aim for a huge victory when he takes on Tanzanian Shaban Hamadi Jongo in Tanzania September 16.

Kiwanuka, aka the Killing Machine, presented his newly acquired belt—the Universal Boxing Council Inter-Continental Heavyweight Title—to Professor Kaawaase, who reminded him that his first-round victory against Argentine Nestor Fabian Insaurralde in July is a beginning of a new race.

“Congratulations young man, but you should aim higher, this is just the beginning; we don’t want you to be a one-hit wonder,” said Kaawaase, at Bulange, Mengo, on behalf of his boss Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, who is on official duty abroad.

“In your next fight, you must be even more ruthless because you will be carrying two flags: the national flag and that of Buganda. We want both of them to fly highest, which calls for your victory. Go for a knockout, or get enough points to convince the judges.”

The only time Kiwanuka fought outside Uganda as a professional was in October 2021 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, when he drew with South Africa’s Chris Thompson, now the Africa Boxing Union champion.

Kaawaase said he will be in Tanzania for other business on that day and might join Kiwanuka’s fan base.

This was the second time Kiwanuka, the Great Strikers Promotions and the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission were hosted by Buganda, in a bid to strike a relationship that will uplift the sport.

“It’s very hard to separate boxing and Buganda Kingdom, and I have the confidence that if each party plays its role, we shall achieve,” said Henry Ssekabembe, the Minister for youth, sports and recreation in Buganda.