Ex-youth Bomber Matovu eyes Commonwealth Games

Kibira Owen against (L) fights with Matovu Ukasha during a Boxing Champions League game in Kampala on February 12. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • The main fight of matchday six was an end-to-end affair between the stylish southpaw Owen Kibira of Kyengera Boxing Club in Red Corner and the stocky orthodox, Matovu of Lubya Boxing Club in Blue Corner.

Ukasha Matovu’s only international assignment was the African Youth Boxing Championships in Casablanca, Morocco in 2018.

