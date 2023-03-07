Former ABU contenders urge Muwonge to be more serious

Latibu Muwonge must be “more serious” in the gym and in the ring to win the African Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight title, former title contenders have urged.

Muwonge, ranked 10th among the contenders for the vacant ABU title, entertains Clement Albano, ranked 20th at New Obligato on Friday. But Abdul Tebazaalwa, who won the ABU Super Bantamweight title in 2004, warned that Muwonge’s ranking and the fact that the title in contention is vacant should not tempt him to underrate his opponent.

“If the title is vacant it is an advantage for the host fighter. But Latibu must be more serious and focused in preparations and in the ring. Your body and mind must be in good shape,” added Tebazaalwa, who defended the title once and won the IBF Continental Africa Feather title in 2005.

“In professional boxing, you fight according to the round and situation. You need to know when to be aggressive, and when to reserve your energy because it’s a marathon. But all that is planned by your training team.”

After Muwonge’s victory over another Tanzanian Ally Mbukwa on February 3, his trainer Abu Mukiibi admitted his fighter needs to be more ruthless and finish off the opponent, when the opportunity strikes.

Tebazaalwa also previously trained Muwonge, aka the Dancing Master, and says he is addicted to his hit-and-dance style. “Which is okay as long as he knows when to do what. You don’t just dance when you are supposed to hit harder, the opponent might pounce, which might cost you.” Actually Mbukwa pounced several times though Muwonge won by unanimous decision.

Trainer Mukiibi also mentioned Muwonge’s lack of power, as an area “we must improve, immediately.”

Tebazaalwa said power and wit are equally important in the pro game. “But if you lack power you must work twice harder.”

Albano will be Muwonge’s third Tanzanian opponent in three months, all at the venue once called Little Flowers, where Tebazaalwa won and just metres to the Emerald Hotel, where Mudde Robinson Ntambi lost his ABU super flyweight title to Tanzanian Francis Miyeyusho in January 2008.

“Tanzania opponents are good but not special, if you train well and implement what you trained,” Ntambi told Daily Monitor, adding that he would have won had he not fractured his right index finger against Miyeyusho.

GLOBAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING

Muwonge: #321 / 2,101

Albano: #385 / 2,101

NATIONAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING

Muwonge: #1 / 16

Albano: #5 / 65

FIGHT RECORDS

Muwonge: 6-0-0

Albano: 7 [4KO]-3-1

ROUNDS FOUGHT

Muwonge: 48

Albano: 57