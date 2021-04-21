Golola gets Covid-19 vaccine, eager to resume kickboxing

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

After receiving his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday at the Ministry of Health head offices in Mulago, kickboxing champion Moses Golola has dispelled all fears of the disease and vowed to embark on his career, again.

This comes after most sports disciplines have revived their local and international competitions, without vaccination but following the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures (Sops).

Golola who was offered a house by one of his sponsors during the Covid-19 lockdown says he will soon invite journalists to his home to unveil the Golola Talent Academy project.

Through this project, he intends to reach out to youths in communities and promote their livelihoods through the sport.

“I have lost a lot of money due to Covid-19, and now that I have gotten the vaccine, am going to reach out to people without fear. I also plan to start organising small fights at home,” Golola said.

Safeguarding the brand

“I am a brand and if a brand gets infected, they will blame me, I had to find a way of getting vaccinated to make sure that Covid - 19 keeps a distance from Golola,” he added.

Golola said he was feeling normal after the vaccination and called upon sports men and women especially legends and brand ambassadors to also embrace the vaccination, but did not forget to remind the public to continue with social distancing and using face masks to control the spread of the disease.

“The legends who have grown in age should get the vaccine. I can’t imagine a role model and a legend dying of Covid-19. Let us save the tears of our fans,” he said.

“I think for a better future, to have another fight, to have another tournament you have to take the vaccine because this is the only way we are going to be safe,” he added.

Meanwhile Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer, thanked Golola for leading by example.

“We are grateful and privileged that Golola has come to lead by example. Golola is normal after the vaccine so it is safe, effective and free. So we appeal to all people to come out and take the vaccine,” he said.

