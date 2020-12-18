Good to go: Sparring partners back Tugume

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Kickboxer Titus Tugume has two weeks to prepare after his much-awaited duel with American Robert Niemoeller was rescheduled to December 31.

The full-contact Intercontinental Kickboxing Championship five-rounder, sanctioned by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, was initially scheduled at Kololo Airstrip today, but the venue has also been changed to Munyonyo Speke Resort, where Tugume has been camping for over a month now.

It is the second time this fight is being postponed as its first date was May 23, but was cancelled due to coronavirus disruptions.

Tugume’s manager Lt Musa Musoke Sseguya, says all was set but the American fighter could not travel to Uganda in time, due to the lockdown in some American states.

Tugume, a Warrant Officer II, oozes confidence. “These two weeks are an advantage to me. It’s more time to prepare,” said the man, who has won several honours at amateur and professional level abroad, in a career that spans nearly 50 fights.

“The facilities and services here are simply class, it’s a great offer I promise to repay with victory. I have improved.”

His sparring partners concur. “The man is fit and strong, said Cosmas Onyango, from Police Kickboxing Club. “He balances his strength; good at kicking and punching and he is swift.” Private Justine ‘Hazard’ Okello, from the Special Forces Command, on the undercard, added that Tugume is ready but “still we have to help him get better.”

The other sparring partners like Denis Mwesige from Kampala Boxing Club and Karim Seguya from UPDF share the view.

“The American is our friend but when it comes to fight, I’m sorry we shall have to bring him down,” said Muhammed Mayambala, alias Coach Meddie, who has trained Tugume since he raised his first kick. He trains thrice a day.

“He’s very committed; and his approach is more mature. In the next two weeks we shall be improving more on speed.”

Intercontinental Kickboxing Championship

MAIN FIGHT

Tugume vs. Niemoeller

UNDERCARDS

Jose Bonane vs. John Camacho

Justine Okello vs. Sinan Lukwago

John Tumukunde vs. John Ndugga

Tickets

Shs3m (table of four)

Platinum: Shs150,000

Gold: Shs300,000







