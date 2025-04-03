Is NCS in UBF's corner vs UPBC?

Upon warning that no sport will be governed by more than one body—association or federation—as per the National Sports Act 2023, sports minister Peter Ogwang assigned the National Council of Sports (NCS) the duty to harmonise the fundamental contentions in boxing ahead of the forced marriage between amateur and professional wings.

The now-repealed 1964 National Council of Sports Act only recognised the amateur body, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF), yet the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) has operated as a registered entity running professional boxing since 1988.

But aggrieved sources feel NCS, which is supposed to play a regulatory role, is already in UBF’s corner.

This follows a March 25 letter by NCS cancelling the professional boxing event by Baltic Pro-Box Promotions slated at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on April 5.

“In the case of the sport of Boxing, it is the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) that will be mandated to manage. Therefore, professional boxing should obtain all the necessary clearances to host any event related to boxing,” Joseph Oluga wrote on behalf of the general secretary, Bernard Ogwel.

The letter which went viral in boxing and media circles on Monday, concluded by advising Baltic manager to halt the event “until you get appropriate clearances from Uganda Boxing Federation, the body entrusted to managing the sport of boxing in Uganda, and other relevant stakeholders including Uganda Police Force.”

This, however, contravenes the National Sports Act which requires a national sports association to have a presence in at least 50 percent of the districts in Uganda—which is 73 of the 146 districts—while federations should be present in 75 percent of the districts—which is 109 districts, among other requirements.

Under the expired law, UBF is registered as a national association in charge of amateur boxing. However, under the new law, the UBF, like most sports bodies, is not even close to meeting the standards to register as an association. How then did the NCS give it the mandate to sanction professional boxing?

“We have also noted news trending on social media that Baltic Pro-Box Promotions is organizing an event on 5th April 2025 at the Lugogo Arena and it is not NCS that has cleared such an event to happen. The event is a professional one,” the March 25 letter noted, mentioning nothing about the January 23 letter by Ogwel confirming the promoter’s booking of the venue.

That triggered suspicion on whether NCS—the national regulator—is under any pressure or influence to take sides.

“NCS hired the venue to me on 23th January to host our event on 5th April and I was surprised to receive a letter that they [have just] learnt of my event on the 5th April,” Baltic CEO and UPBC interim committee chairman Eddie Bazira told Daily Monitor.

“Those are the double standards failing most of our systems. It’s obvious that the decision isn’t independent at all,” a source close to NCS and the Uganda Olympic Committee told us.

Why the hurry?

UBF president Moses Muhangi, who recently formed a five-man licensing commission to manage professional boxing, says the transition to merge boxing under one body is over.

Sports bodies have until June 20 to re-register under the new law. Despite that ultimatum, Harriet Ityang, assistant commissioner First Parliamentary counsel, said there is no need for pressure.

“First, the law does not allow dual personality, so these federations must first de-register (as the trustees they registered under in the previous legal regime,” Ityang said.

“But also, they must meet all and not just some of the requirements before being registered. If you are not ready, you are not ready, but you can be ready in the future. The law is not in a hurry.”

To ease the tension, minister Ogwang convened a crisis meeting with NCS, UPBC, UBF, a solicitor general’s representative at the Afcon secretariat in Lugogo on Wednesday afternoon. NCS’s Ogwel was absent.

“Earlier today, I had a fruitful meeting with members of the Uganda Boxing Federation and the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission, where we agreed that both parties should work together for purposes of growing the sport,” Ogwang posted on X.

“We agreed that the two bodies constitute a committee that will work towards having one body that will promote both amateur and professional boxing, in line with the National Sports Act, Cap. 151.”

About the event which was postponed, Bazira said, “The minister directed that we should liaise with NCS to clear our event.”

THE CONTENTION

Who runs boxing now?

Is UBF a federation or an association or none?

Does UPBC still have a claim on pro boxing?