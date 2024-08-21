Italian instructor Cavalleri training ring officials

Experienced ring official Guido Cavalleri is the lead instructor in the ring officials’ seminar on the sidelines of the African Boxing Union Convention at Hotel Africana, Kampala this week.

Cavalleri is in Uganda for the highly-rated seminar that is expected to open doors for Ugandan boxing referees and judges, most of whom cannot serve beyond Uganda.

Cavalleri’s refereeing career spans 30 years, since his debut in 1994. He has handled 172 bouts as a referee, 240 as a judge since 1998 and 13 as an inspector since 2015.

His latest bout as a ref was between Nadia Flalhi’s split decision victory against Mahjouba Oubti to win the vacant World Boxing Council-Mediterranean Super Light Title in Marche, Italy on July 21.

In September 2022, Cavalleri was in Istanbul, Turkey offering his expertise to the Turkish boxing referees and judges.

ABU president Houcine Houichi challenged Ugandan ring officials to up their game or miss out on international boxing assignments.

“Ring officials don’t attend seminars which cost us a lot of money to organise every year. Recently we were in Nairobi and Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. This year we are in Uganda. So they cannot blame us. But the truth is if they are not up to date, we can’t appoint them for big fights,” Houichi told the press briefly, on arrival in Kampala Thursday.

Maureen Mulangira, the ABU general secretary, said they have registered ring officials, with about 30 enrolling.

Meanwhile, Mulangira added, delegates from other countries are already in for the convention that will discuss new boxing rules, launching a new title, the state and conduct of promoters, among others.