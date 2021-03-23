Kakande beats Croatian journeyman in pro debut 

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Germany-based boxer Muzamir Kakande enjoyed a successful professional debut by defeating Croatian journeyman Ivica Gogosevic by unanimous decision at the Leo’s Boxgym in Munich on Sunday.

Kakande, who won gold at the 2017 African Championships in the Welterweight in Congo, captained a team of three to the 2017 World Championships in Hamburg from where they vanished.

Little is known about his teammates David Ayiti and Geoffrey Kakeeto but Kakande kept in amateur ranks with the Boxwerk franchise until he pulled off the vest on Saturday.

Against Gogosevic, Kakande, alias King Kong, was by far the favourite for the Welterweight four-rounder and he did not disappoint against an opponent who had lost all his last 23 bouts.

The Croatian, 36, had 49 bouts and an accumulated ring time of 238 rounds but the experience did not save him from a 35th career loss.

“It was my pro debut Alhamdulillah I won the first fight,” Kakande told Daily Monitor via Facebook.

“The first fight is usually not easy, but Gogosev felt my power and couldn’t stand fighting on the back foot in all rounds.”

The fight was an undercard in the Emre Cukur–Siarhei Khamitski bout.

Germany is not the dream destination for a professional boxer but Kakande, 26, has taken the first step into a journey trodden by other Ugandans such as John ‘the Beast’ Mugabi, who had his first three professional bouts the European country, before relocating to the US.

