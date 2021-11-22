Kariitwa’s muscles reign at Mr Uganda

Muscle talk. Kariitwa was a class apart in the 2021 Mr Uganda final. PHOTO / ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI.

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • History maker. Ronald Kariitwa easily beat challengers to become only the second man to win Mr Uganda before winning the Mr Kampala crown after Ben Lukwago in 2015.

Tall enough, with well-toned muscles, John Ronald Kariitwa, “the man with best abdominal muscles,” was always a king in waiting.

