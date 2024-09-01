Kasujja, Kemisi shine on Week Eight

Edward Mukwaya and Richard Kasujja fought with hearts on their sleeves to serve a riveting finale to the Week Eight of the Uganda Boxing Champions League at the New Obligato Saturday night.

Since that controversial loss to Ukasha Matovu on his league debut in June, Mukwaya earned the tag of a tough guy who can scare even the scariest welterweights, despite his inexperience.

Meanwhile, Kasujja, in his third league season, boasted more experience, fame and power.

He proved all these by dominating the first round with hard and quick combinations as his crowd cheered at the fully-filled venue.

Kasujja started the second round on the same aggressive note, sending Mukwaya to the doctor’s corner with a cut above the left eye. But on return, Mukwaya threw everything to Kasujja. His body shots were few and weak but his left and right hooks and uppercuts rocked Kasujja’s head for nearly two minutes. When the bell went, Kasujja slid forward—a clear sign of exhaustion.

Throughout, both relied on the sheer will to fight and endure punishment. Mukwaya’s ‘drunken master’ style of moving his trunk made him somehow a hard target to hit but didn’t guard his head well enough, and often, he was caught open.

Kasujja too did not show better defensive skills. He didn't jab enough despite his slight height and reach edge, didn’t guard or move as often. There are many shots he could have avoided, and some could even have knocked him out.

Again, Kasujja started Round Three aggressively. Again Mukwaya retaliated and the ref counted for Kasujja.

Round Four started in a fierce exchange. Kasujja conceded clear head shots, but no sooner had the referee intervened than Kasujja returned the rapid fire. And the ref counted for Mukwaya.

Kasujja could have had a much easier game had he invested in uppercuts but he forgot about this seemingly deadly weapon all-night.

In the fifth and last round, both bodies looked haggard, moving awkwardly. But Kasujja scored some solid shots to finish on a high. He deserved the victory though the 5-0 decision may not tell this tough battle well.

Kibuli Mutajjazi's Ssuuna Kalema won the fan of the week award and will watch the rest of the season action free. PHOTO/AKRAM MBABAZI

“I had a slight fever and flu but did well,” Mukwaya said post-match. “He wasn’t special and if we work hard, next time we will be the victors.”

Kasujja thanked his sponsors, coaches, fans and mother, “because without your support, I wouldn’t be here doing these things.”

Prior to this, Ibrahim Kemisi and his mother exchanged hugs and pecks in celebrating a unanimous decision victory against Ashraf Yiga in the 60kg Elites duel. It was a dominant show by Kemisi, his second of the season—extending his unbeaten run since Season One.

Ssuuna Kalema, a Kemisi fan from Kibuli, was chosen at the Fan of the Week edition, earning himself a free ticket to all the remaining match days of Season Three courtesy of Sting Energy Drink and Top Boy Promotions.

UBCL Week 8

Richard Kasujja 5:0 Edward Mukwaya, 67kg

Julius Kaddu 4:3 Brian Sekyejwe, Elites 60kg

Ibrahim Kemis 5:0 Ashraf Yiga, Elites 57kg

Alfred Ojok 5:0 John Semugayir, Elites 75kgs

Mahad Mutwalib 5:0 Thomas Kakooza, Juniors 46kg

Aziz Senyange 5:0 Jonah Sekamate, Youth 48kg