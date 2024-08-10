Kasujja must face the best, says matcmaker

Rising middleweight star Henry Kasujja’s amateur career is incognito but he is keen to use every opportunity to build a formidable professional record, if he is to scale greater heights in his career.

His debut was a majority decision loss to Tokyo 2020 Olympian Musa Shadir Bwogi in 2022. Now after winning eight straight, Kasujja faces another high profile opponent in David Tshama at the New Obligato this Saturday.

The DR Congo fighter may be the sternest test for Kasujja, nicknamed The Stopper, considering his vast experience on the continent and beyond.

Like Bwogi, Tshama is a Tokyo 2020 Olympian and on his professional debut in December 2020 he defeated fellow Congolese Augustine Matata to win the African Boxing Union Middleweight title.

What does that mean to Kasujja? “If you want to be the best, you must face the best,” said 12 Sports Rounds matchmaker Faisal Ashinda.

“We have been building Kasujja’s career brick-by-brick and we want to push his record to the best it can be so that he can win major titles and attract money-making opportunities.”

In April, Kasujja produced a masterclass in a unanimous decision victory over another Congolese Reagan Lossa Pacho still at New Obligato. And in June, he defeated Tanzanian Benjamin Mchunguzi by unanimous decision.

His fight against Tshama is among the 14 undercards on the joint card by Uganda Sports Promotions and Step by Step Promotions, with the main fight being Muhammed Sebyala vs Charles Misanjo.

SATURDAY AUGUST 10 SELECT BOUTS

Muhamad Sebyala vs Charles Misanjo, middleweight

Ahmed Daku vs Bob Turyatemba, Ugandan Super Light

Connrad Sseruyange vs Hassan Wele

Douglas Kalule vs Tony Kabuye, super lightweight

Ronald Miiro vs Ibrahim Kitaka, middleweight

Henry Kasujja vs David Tshama, middleweight

Hudson Muhumuza vs Athanas Mgungusi, heavyweight

Jamil Kayiwa vs Sowali Ssentongo, featherweight

Ivan Magumba vs Taafu Odoyi, super middle

Ivan Kambagire vs Musa Musobya, super lightweight