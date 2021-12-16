Kawere’s footwork lessons made me special - Kalule

World Beaters. Kalule (L) and Kyambadde were Kawere’s students since the 70s. They called the deceased trainer a super coach. PHOTO/A.N SSEMUGABI

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Former world champion Ayub Kalule said legendary boxing coach Tom Kawere’s lessons on footwork improved his skillset and impacted his illustrious career.
“I first met Tom around 1969 when I was first called to the national team,” Kalule recalls. “He used to tell us that footwork is an integral skill for any boxer, yet few master it. He took time to ensure I perfect it and it would determine my style throughout my career.”

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.