Kiwanuka itching for rematch with Thompson

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Ugandan heavyweight boxer Shafik Kiwanuka, aka “The Killing Machine” is itching to face South African Christopher Andrew Thompson, again after the two settled for a draw in Mtana Hall, Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania last week.

Kiwanuka had a slower start to the six-round fight but grew into the bout starting in the third though his performance was not decisive to the judges, who scored it a draw.

It was the first such result for both fighters: Kiwanuka knocked out his first two pro opponents and defeated another by unanimous decision, while the more experienced Thompson, alias Wolf, had 11 wins, and two losses since his debut in 2017.

Considering the circumstances, and the fact that it was Kiwanuka’s first fight outside Uganda, that was a commendable performance which also won him a Shs1m token from Kampala Central Mayor Salim Uhuru, but the lanky boxer, sponsored by the International University of East Africa (IUEA), apologised for not finishing off the opponent.

“I’m sorry that I did not stop that guy; because my fans know me as a KO specialist…I wasn’t sharp enough, because I had been dormant for quite long, but next time I shall be more lethal, I promise,” he said.

Thompson was several kilograms heavier, and Kiwanuka admits that he was somewhat at a disadvantage and needs to gain more weight.

“With better meals at Uhuru Restaurant, I shall gain more weight to match my opponents and I would like to fight Thompson again in December; and I shall knock him out,” he vowed confidently.

Uhuru, also the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission president, gave Shs200,000 each to boxer John Sserunjogi, who lost to Kenya’s Olympian Rayton Okwir on the same night; trainer Abdul Tebazaalwa and Big Strikers promoter Emmanuel Mwesigwa, as a sign of appreciation for pulling off such a performance.

