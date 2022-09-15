Kyobe loses to Mozambican in Maputo

Featherweight Jonah Kyobe has settled for bronze and $2500 [nearly Shs10m] at the AFBC African Boxing Championships in Maputo after losing his semi-final bout to Mozambican Rugoberto Sigauque by split decision.

Kyobe advanced to the semi-finals on Tuesday after a spirited split point decision victory against Cameroon’s Roma Tchouta to become the first Ugandan to get into the coveted medal bracket in Maputo.

This afternoon he came out guns blazing but he found the home-based opponent stronger and equally fearless.

Kyobe should have controlled the temple if he chose to play smarter. But that’s not his style. He doesn’t jab. And when he went for power, Sigauque, who came here buoyed by his knockout of Egypt’s Abdelrahman Abozaid, paid him in good currency. And he landed more quality punches in those exchanges. Some staggered Kyobe.