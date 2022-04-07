Masembe: KK Memorial shot at redemption

2019 African Games silver medallist Isaac Masembe was last seen in a boxing ring early October last year and is eager to show his fighting worth and enhance his chances for any career opportunity.

Masembe will be the main fighter - against familiar foe Frank Muhiire - at the KK Memorial Boxing event at the MTN Arena-Lugogo, April 14.

“I remember when I was summoned in the junior team in 2015 Coach Dick [Katende] used to give us some vital boxing tips,” Masembe told Monitor.

“And although I didn’t not get the chance to travel with him on the senior national team [he died the following year] some of his advice and techniques have been important in my career.

“So I’m working hard to be in the best shape possible and put on the best show, I want to prove doubters wrong and assure my fans that I’m still focused.”

The event organised by Gloves and Glory, an initiative to revive Uganda’s boxing glory, is a commemoration for the fallen national coaches Musa Kent and Dick Katende and will attract a dozen of amateur fights between Kent’s former club UPDF and Katende’s East Coast.

Since failing to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Masembe’s career hid in a fog of uncertainty.

Late last year Masembe was among the elite boxers who boycotted the inaugural Uganda Boxing Champions League, a semi-professional competition that required one to sign a four-year contract with the Uganda Boxing Federation.

The league is also the default qualifier for the Commonwealth Games due in July, an event Masembe badly needs.

But when his fellow ‘rebels’ Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Ssemuju, Catherine Nanziri and others launched their professional careers Friday night, Masembe was just a spectator at the Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Kent and Katende were born in 1959. Kent died September 2011, aged 51, while Katende died in August 2016 aged 56.