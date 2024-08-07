Middleweight veteran Kabona faces Malawian Misanjo

Uganda middleweight veteran Muhammed Sebyala, aka Kabona Meddie, is putting in all the work—on the road and in the gym—to tune his body into the best shape when he hosts Malawian Charles Misanjo in a in a ten-round bout at New Obligato, Saturday night.

This is going to be his second fight this year since his technical knockout win over Tanzanian Majdi Ahmed Suleman in January.

Sebyala was supposed to take on John Serunjogi for the African Boxing Union title, before the veteran was ruled out because he was not ranked by the ABU.

That seems like water under the bridge as both fighters took completely opposite routes, with Serunjogi bound to fight …and Sebyala hosting Misanjo.

“I am always in fighting mode. It doesn’t matter who stands up against me…He must be celebrating and sighing with relief…” he said, adding.

“Now the dose I had prepared for Seru will be switched to the Malawi guy. If he wants more, still we shall adjust accordingly.”

Ssebyala was marvelous against DR Congo’s Nelson Mangala, whom he knocked out in the third round to claim the Global Boxing Federation African title in August 2022. Exactly two years later, the Bwaise-based fighter promises an even better show in the main fight of Uganda Sports Promotions and Step by Step Promotions event which will feature at least 14 undercards.

Misanjo will be looking for his first victory in 2024 having lost his two previous fights both by knockout. However, he has a superior ring experience of 56 professional fights, since his debut in March 2009 with 31 wins and 24 losses and a draw. Sebyala has fought 38 times, since his debut in April 2007, winning 22, losing 15 and drawing once.

Let’s keep time

Eddie Gombya, a co-promoter said the organisers are committed to keeping time, in response to the distress call by fans, who are tired of leaving boxing events at dawn.

“We stick to our promise of keeping time on this event. We want our fans to enjoy the bouts and go back home a little earlier than usual,” Step By Step CEO Gombya told Daily Monitor, echoing his partner Abbey Mugayi’s commitment.

“We want the event to start by 7 pm and whoever won’t be ready may not fight. We don’t want to waste time.”

SATURDAY AUGUST 10 SELECT BOUTS

Muhamad Sebyala vs. Charles Misanjo, middleweight

Ahmed Daku vs Bob Turyatemba, Ugandan Super Light

Connrad Sseruyange vs Hassan Wele

Douglas Kalule vs Tony Kabuye, super lightweight

Ronald Miiro vs Ibrahim Kitaka, middleweight

Henry Kasujja vs David Tshama, middleweight

Hudson Muhumuza vs Athanas Mgungusi, heavyweight

Jamil Kayiwa vs Sowali Ssentongo, featherweight

Ivan Magumba vs Taafu Odoyi, super middle