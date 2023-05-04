Minister Ogwang promises funding and facilities to boxing

State Minister for sports Peter Ogwang made important promises that could enhance the development of boxing at the local and international levels.

Responding to Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi’s concerns, Ogwang vowed to engage stakeholders to ensure boxing returns to schools.

Ogwang’s predecessor Dennis Obua was the latest official to lock boxing outside school gates but Ogwang said there is a way out.

“We are going to have a holistic discussion with the stakeholders about how boxing can return to schools,” said Ogwang, who was the chief guest when boxing enthusiast Sam Lukanga celebrated 30 years in the sport.

Ogwang added that the key areas to address are safety gears and medical teams to ensure a safe boxing environment in schools.

“We need to agree on the criteria.”

Muhangi reiterated his chronic concern that boxing cannot access the gym at the National Sports Complex at Lugogo. Ogwang vowed to direct NCS to give back to boxing.

Without giving detail, the minister also hinted on the government’s plan to build a 15000-seater stadium at Lugogo.

UBF was allocated Shs3b in the 2022-23 budget, but with just months to the end of the financial year, barely half of it has reached the federation’s coffers. Result? Boxers have missed several international tournaments like the ongoing World Championships in Uzbekistan, where only one boxer is representing Uganda but out of his own means.

This consistent absence on the international scene is one of the reasons Uganda misses the world boxing rankings, and eventually more golden opportunities.

Ogwang said the funding problem shall be sorted as soon as possible to ensure UBF gets its due.