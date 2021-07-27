Moroccan boxer disqualified over attempt to bite opponent in Tokyo Olympics defeat

Tuesday July 27 2021
Morocco's Youness Baalla (red) and New Zealand's David Nyika fight during their men's heavy (81-91kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

  • The 22-year-old was subsequently disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour.
By AFP

Moroccan heavyweight boxer Youness Baalla attempted to bite David Nyika's ear during his defeat to the New Zealander at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was subsequently disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour, although he was already out of the Games anyway following his unanimous-points loss in the round-of-16 bout.

Morocco's Youness Baalla (red) and New Zealand's David Nyika fight earlier on July 27.

A Tokyo 2020 statement called Baalla's actions "intolerable", saying that he "very clearly intended to bite the ear/face of his opponent in the third round of the bout".

Footage shows Baalla trying to bite Nyika's right ear as the two boxers hold each other.

