Mubiru promises more after controversial win over Ssali

Power. Mubiru (right) unloads a cross after forcing Ssali onto the ropes during the bout on January 15. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • The toe-to-toe five-round bout that kept everyone in the thin crowd attentive was only interrupted by the slippery canvas that often sent the fighters tumbling. 

Like coach Charles Ssemakalu had told Daily Monitor pre-fight, Derrick Mubiru’s power and determination proved the difference between two gifted featherweights in the most thrilling bout Saturday night in the Uganda Boxing Champions League at the MTN Arena-Lugogo.

